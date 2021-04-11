Football is the most-watched sport in the world, and the amount of money involved makes it an extremely lucrative sport.

Some of the highest-paid athletes in the world are football players, including Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi. The constant pumping of money into the sport has meant that football now tends to overpay players.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have some of the biggest wage bills in football.

We look at the:

10 most overpaid footballers in the world right now (2021)

#10 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) - £208,000 per week

Samuel Umtiti has not been lucky with injuries

Samuel Umtiti's debut season at Barcelona was such that the club's fans rejoiced that they had found a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

The France international joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016 for a fee of £22.5 million and immediately impressed with his displays as a centre-back. However, subsequent seasons have not been kind to Umtiti; recurring injury issues and poor performances have meant that the likes of Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza are now ahead in the pecking order.

The 27-year old has made 129 appearances in all competitions since joining the club. There were suggestions that Umtiti could be released on a free last summer to reduce the wage bill, but that move did not materialize.

#9 Juan Mata (Manchester United) - £150,000 per week

Juan Mata is not a starter at Manchester United

There is no denying that Juan Mata was one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League during his prime, but these days he is only a rotation option at Manchester United.

When Manchester United signed Mata from Chelsea in January of 2014 for a then club-record fee of £40 million, there was excitement. The Spain international had been one of Chelsea's most important players before the arrival of Jose Mourinho, with his creativity and technical ability key to the Blues.

Juan Mata set to earn surprise #mufc contract extension despite limited game time. [star] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 4, 2021

The 32-year old has enjoyed some good moments with Manchester United as well. Mata has made 267 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 50 goals and providing 47 assists. In recent seasons, though, he has predominantly been a bench option for the club, and his wages could surely be utilised in a better manner.

#8 Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) - £168,000 per week

Mauro Icardi in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Mauro Icardi is an incredibly talented striker, but off-the-field controversies continue to hound the Paris Saint-Germain man.

Such were his performances for Inter Milan that the Argentina international looked set to achieve legendary status at the club. Despite his consistent goal-scoring, his poor relationship with the fans did not help his cause, and he joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan in 2019.

Paulo Dybala is 27 and has only played 22 minutes for Argentina at a World Cup. He will be 29 at next year's WC and likely not a starter.



Mauro Icardi is 28 and will be 29 for the next WC He has been selected for 0 Copa's and 0 WC's. Unlikely to play '22 WC. Wasted potential? pic.twitter.com/bmUOG9VJjX — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 8, 2021

The Ligue 1 giants decided to sign the 28-year old a permanent deal in 2020, for a fee of £45 million. This season, though, Icardi has not been used consistently. The arrival of Moise Kean, as well as the presence of stars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, along with injuries has resulted in reduced game-time. Icardi has made just 19 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, scoring seven goals.

