One of the greatest players of the modern generation and one of the greatest players to have played the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a trophy-laden career.

The debate goes on as to who is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both players having already established their legacy in football.

Fans of both players have their own opinions about who is better, but there is little chance that we see a rivalry like this anytime soon in the game.

We look at:

5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better career than Lionel Messi

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo has more international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on top of his game on the international stage and is arguably the greatest Portuguese footballer of all time.

The 36-year old is the captain of Portugal's national team and is the country's most-capped player and their all-time top goalscorer. Cristiano Ronaldo has made 173 appearances for Portugal's senior side, scoring 103 goals and continues to lead the national team with aplomb.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi is the captain of the Argentina national team. However, the Barcelona forward has 71 goals in 142 appearances for the Argentina senior side, and there have been suggestions that the 33-year old has failed to replicate his club form for his country.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and longevity is unparalleled

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in the world

One of the fittest athletes of the modern generation, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to take care of himself in an impeccable manner throughout his career.

There have been anecdotes from his teammates about his obsession with fitness, with the Portugal international often the first player to reach the training ground and the last to depart. At Juventus, the 36-year old has often impressed with his fitness levels and has astonished fans with his heading ability, as well as his strength and energy.

Ronaldo has made 889 appearances in all competitions at club level, scoring 670 goals. While in recent years his managers have been cautious about managing his playing time, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to play almost every game for club and country.

