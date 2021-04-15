5 greatest central midfield trios of the 21st century

Some of the best sides in Europe in recent years have been constructed around a solid midfield trio. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona are arguably the most famous side to have played with a midfield triangle, while Zinedine Zidane has achieved incredible success at Real Madrid by playing three men in midfield.

A midfield partnership flourishes when there are varying skill-sets. Some of the best midfield trios in the world have a combination of defensive and offensive attributes, which provide balance to the side.

We look at the:

5 best central midfield trios of the 21st century

#5 Arturo Vidal-Andrea Pirlo-Claudio Marchisio (Juventus)

Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal impressed for Antonio Conte's Juventus

Antonio Conte's appointment as Juventus manager in 2011 ushered in an era of domestic dominance for the Old Lady, with success built on their midfield.

Arturo Vidal joined Juventus that same season for a fee of £11.25 million, while Andrea Pirlo was a free transfer and Claudio Marchisio a product of the academy. The trio combined to form an effective base for Conte to build his side around, with all three midfielders boasting varied skill-sets.

Pirlo was the passer, Vidal was renowned for his combativeness and Marchisio was the attacking presence in midfield with excellent technical qualities. Juventus would win three straight league titles under the management of Conte, with all three midfielders regulars in the first XI.

#4 Steven Gerrard-Xabi Alonso-Javier Mascherano (Liverpool)

Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso

Three of the best midfielders of the modern generation played together for Liverpool and nearly won Liverpool the league title in 2009.

The best midfield trios tend to be extremely balanced. As with the Juventus trio mentioned above, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano were all extremely gifted but in different ways. Gerrard was the star of the side, a product of the Liverpool academy whose attacking talents made him a potent threat against any side in Europe.

Mascherano, who would later play as a centre-back for Barcelona, was a rugged defensive midfielder with an aggressive style of play. And finally, Alonso was the the passer from deep, a technically-sound player capable of controlling the tempo of a game.

The 2008/09 Liverpool squad were very close to becoming Premier League champions, ultimately finishing four points behind winners Manchester United.

