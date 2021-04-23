5 players who have been linked with summer moves to Barcelona 

After an underwhelming start to the Ronald Koeman era, Barcelona have recovered since the turn of the year and seem like a force to be reckoned with in La Liga. Led by the evergreen Lionel Messi — who came close to leaving the Camp Nou last summer — the Catalan giants are firmly in the title race and will look to pip Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to the coveted trophy.

As far as transfers go, Messi's future will undoubtedly take center stage after the conclusion of the season. The Argentine great was keen to leave the club last summer, but the situation is believed to have changed in recent months after the arrival of Joan Laporta as club president.

Even if Barcelona don’t win La Liga - what Messi is doing this season is genuinely bonkers.



He’s not human. Cherish the last years of his career like it’s Christmas Eve every night. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 22, 2021

However, to keep hold of Messi, Barcelona might need to sign a handful of world-class players to build a squad that is capable of competing on all fronts.

On that note, here are five players who have been linked with summer moves to the Camp Nou.

#5 Eric Garcia | Manchester City

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Reports suggest Eric Garcia has already agreed to swap Manchester City for Barcelona at the end of the season, but the La Liga giants are yet to confirm the transfer. Nevertheless, adding a central defender should be a priority for Koeman this summer, with Gerard Pique not getting any younger and Samuel Umtiti struggling with injuries.

Garcia's arrival on a free transfer could be a massive step in the right direction, with the Spaniard set to return to his boyhood club. He has shown flashes of brilliance under Pep Guardiola and has all the necessary tools to become a top-class central defender.

Eric Garcia has an agreement with Barcelona and will join Barça this year, totally confirmed. It will be up to the new president to decide if signing him in January - negotiations on with Manchester City - or next summer as a free agent. 🔵🔴 #FCB #MCFC https://t.co/5cJXRBNzk0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2021

Along with Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo, Garcia could play a pivotal role in shaping Barcelona's fortunes in the present as well as the future.

#4 Gini Wijnaldum | Liverpool

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Another player who has been linked with Barcelona on a free transfer, Gini Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool this summer. The experienced midfielder worked with Koeman during his stint with the Netherlands national team and excelled in several positions in the center of the park, as he impressed with his strength, versatility and ability to withstand pressure.

Liverpool have reportedly offered him a new deal, but the 30-year-old is no closer to extending his stay at Anfield as things stand. Barcelona and Inter Milan have been keeping tabs on him since last summer, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest.

👀 | Gini Wijnaldum is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer.



[Mirror] pic.twitter.com/1NHKsDWFWc — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 22, 2021

The former Newcastle midfielder could add some much-needed depth and physicality to Barcelona's midfield if he were to join the club at the end of the season.

