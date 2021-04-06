5 Premier League stars who could secure big-money moves this summer

As we approach the business end of the 2020-21 Premier League season, several players are already being linked with big-money moves in what could prove to be an exciting summer transfer window.

Due to the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, not many clubs across Europe's top five leagues splashed the cash last summer. While the situation is slightly better now, there is still a bit of uncertainty with regard to transfers, so it remains to be seen how the forthcoming window pans out.

Nevertheless, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly planning to splash the cash this summer, as they aim to fine-tune their squads for the 2021-22 season. The European Championships could also play a big role in dictating the fate of the transfer market, as players usually tend to get sold for exorbitant prices after impressing in major tournaments.

On that note, here are five Premier League stars who could secure big-money moves at the end of the current season.

#5 Pedro Neto | Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Neto has always been hailed as a top talent, but the Portuguese winger has reached new heights this season for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raul Jimenez has been a massive miss for Nuno Espirito Santo, but Neto has ensured that Wolves have stayed afloat in the Premier League with a string of magnificent displays.

He’s only going to get better. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/rsm7UjJFbs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 5, 2021

A pacy winger with a keen eye for goal, Neto is blessed with a wand of a left foot and is also an excellent dribbler of the ball. The 21-year-old has recorded five goals and six assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season and has turned heads across Europe with his performances.

Neto is set to represent Portugal in the European Championships later this year and could well be a key player for Fernando Santos. If he carries on performing like this, one of the Premier League's big boys could swoop for his signature later this year.

#4 Jack Grealish | Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Jack Grealish is another player who has enjoyed an outstanding season so far. The Aston Villa captain is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League and was all set to be one of the candidates for the PFA Player of the Year award before suffering a two-month injury layoff.

Nevertheless, Grealish is back in business for Villa and could play a big part for Dean Smith's side in the coming weeks. In 22 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club, he has notched up a staggering six goals and 12 assists, including a Man of the Match performance against Liverpool in a 7-2 victory against the champions.

🗣"He has to go."@GNev2 & @Carra23 agree Jack Grealish has to go to the Euros with England pic.twitter.com/Un6hYIEcB6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2021

Grealish is capable of playing out wide and in midfield, making him an intriguing option for a handful of teams across Europe. Manchester United have been linked with his signature and could well make a move for him if they decide to cash in on Paul Pogba this summer.

