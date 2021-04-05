5 breakthrough stars of the Premier League season so far (2020-21)

With just eight games left to be played, another eventful Premier League campaign is set to come to a close in the coming weeks. The 2020-21 season has been one for the history books, with games being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the Premier League has produced its fair share of drama and an exciting finale to the season could be on the cards. While Manchester City's coronation is only a matter of time away, the race for the top four spots and the battle to avoid the drop is yet to be decided.

The usual suspects like Bruno Fernandes, Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah have carried on performing well this season. However, a handful of players have burst onto the scene in the current campaign and enhanced their reputations with a series of outstanding displays for their clubs.

On that note, here are the five breakthrough stars of the Premier League season so far.

#5 Tariq Lamptey | Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - Premier League

A product of Chelsea's famed academy, Tariq Lamptey secured a move to Brighton & Hove Albion last season to get regular game time under his belt. While he is currently out injured, he made a massive impression for the Seagulls in the opening weeks of the season.

Lamptey is blessed with lightning pace and is also a good crosser of the ball, while his stature allows him to waltz past opposition players in a flash. The diminutive right-back is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League and could well make his England debut later this year if he carries on performing well after his injury.

In 11 appearances in the Premier League this season, Lamptey showed flashes of his outrageous potential and also managed to notch up a goal and an assist apiece for Graham Potter's side.

#4 Curtis Jones | Liverpool

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Curtis Jones has been one of the beneficiaries of Liverpool's injury crisis this season, with the youngster featuring more often than he'd have expected in the Premier League. With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffering season-ending injuries in October, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were forced to deputize at center back.

Due to the vacancy in midfield, Jones was tasked with keeping things ticking in the center of the park for the Reds, and it's safe to say he has done so with aplomb. The boyhood Scouser is assured on the ball and shows maturity beyond his years, while he also has a keen eye for goal.

Curtis Jones is in the top 5 midfielders in the league when it comes to successful passes in the final third per 90.



Not a bad first team breakout season. pic.twitter.com/ssEbeRDCOV — ︎ ︎✌ (@_TheJonesRole) April 5, 2021

In 30 appearances across all competitions for the reigning Premier League champions, the 20-year-old has chipped in with four goals and assists apiece. Jones is a big part of Liverpool's future and will look to play a big role in the business end of the season.

