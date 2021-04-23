5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Juventus

The legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players to have played the game, is secure.

The Portuguese superstar has played for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, performing at the highest level for club and country and winning trophies at a consistent rate.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is now 36, and there have been suggestions that he could leave Juventus in the summer. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with him, as it has been reported that Juventus could be ready to sell the player.

On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Juventus this summer:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could help Juventus rebuild

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most valuable athletes in the world.

Juventus are in a transitional phase at the moment and have made a heavy investment in Cristiano Ronaldo.

While there is no denying that Cristiano Ronaldo has been their best player since his arrival, his departure could potentially offer Juventus more financial maneuverability in the market.

Ronaldo reportedly earns €30 million a year at Juventus and cost the club €100 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lower his annual salary by €3.8m to help Juventus pay the wages of other staff, according to Tuttosport 💪 pic.twitter.com/uch7VMOaDg — Goal (@goal) March 28, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential departure in the summer could see Juventus invest in freshening up their squad. The 36-year-old will not be short of suitors, even at a time when clubs are wary of spending big.

#2 Juventus have an imbalanced squad

Juventus have some exciting young players but some gaping holes in their squad as well.

As mentioned before, there is a need for Juventus to address their squad situation in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is their star player, but the 36-year old cannot go on forever. Renowned for their shrewdness in the market, Juventus' squad building in recent seasons has not been up to the mark.

The overreliance on Ronaldo to consistently produce the goods is not a sound strategy. Last summer, Juventus signed Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie. Out of those players, it can be argued that only McKennie and Chiesa have done well.

Manuel Locatelli to CorSport about Manchester City interest: “I feel ready for a top club and also joining a foreign club is a potential option for me, why not? When there are opportunities, I will think about my furure”. Juventus are now pushing to sign him. 🇮🇹 #Juve #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2021

The likes of Kulusevski, McKennie, Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matthijs de Ligt are young and should improve with time.

Nevertheless, there are gaping holes in the squad that need to be addressed. That could be done by selling Cristiano Ronaldo.

