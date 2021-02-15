Manuel Neuer chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate refuses to die down, and Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has given his opinion regarding who he thinks is better.

In an interview with ESPN UK on their YouTube channel, Neuer, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year old did not hesitate before answering, choosing Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi over Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered to be two of the best players to have played the game. Heated debates and discussions have taken place among fans and pundits as to who is the better player.

Neuer is seen by many as one of the best goalkeepers to have played the game. Since joining Bayern Munich from Schalke in 2011, the Germany international has made 418 appearances in all competitions. He played a key role as Bayern Munich won the treble last season.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate rages on

Manuel Neuer picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Neuer is not the only player to give his opinion regarding the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Various top players have talked about who they prefer between the two.

The superstar footballers have acheived legendary status in the game, and continue to dominate headlines on a consistent basis.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed success at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Lionel Messi is a one-club man, having spent his entire club career with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will set a new Barcelona record for La Liga appearances in his next game 🥇



He tied Xavi's total of 5️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ today 🤝 pic.twitter.com/U8jX6fmvYi — Goal (@goal) February 13, 2021

That might change soon though. The Argentina international's contract expires in the summer, and there have been no signs about him wanting to sign a new deal. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a club-record fee of €100 million. He has arguably been their most important player since then, making 115 appearances in all competitions and scoring 88 goals.

Juventus continue to be a dominant force in Serie A, but they have struggled in the Champions League, despite the presence of the Portuguese superstar.

Only three active players have now scored 500+ career club goals:



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo



Witnessing greatness 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nVaBFQ0CLj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 8, 2021

