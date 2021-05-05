5 England players who could win the Ballon d'Or in the future

Young England international Phil Foden has been in phenomenal form for Manchester City this season, highlighting the quality of young players the Three Lions have at their disposal.

The likes of Foden, Mason Greenwood, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka have all done well at club level this season. Meanwhile, more experienced stars like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have continued to shine as well.

Five England players who could win the Ballon d'Or award:

Considering the depth and quality in their ranks, it remains to be seen which players could make England's Euros squad this summer. There are certainly going to be a few disappointments, to say the least.

On that note, let's look at the five English players who could win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

One of the best right-backs in world football right now, Trent Alexander-Arnold has already achieved a lot at a very young age.

A product of the Liverpool academy, the 22-year old made his debut for the club in 2016 and has not looked back since then. A highly creative right-back with good passing and crossing ability, Alexander-Arnold has a unique skill-set that could see him prosper in Liverpool's midfield as well.

Chances created by Premier League defenders this season:



🥇 Luke Shaw [61]

🥈 Trent Alexander-Arnold [54]

🥉 Andy Robertson [49]



Man Utd’s left-back is having an outstanding campaign. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7wvNsb3D8T — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

Liverpool have not enjoyed the best of campaigns this season, and the England international's form has dipped a bit too.

However, there is no denying Trent Alexander-Arnold's talent and the incredible role he played in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League-winning campaigns under Jurgen Klopp.

If he continues his good form, he could win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award sometime in the future.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is arguably the most complete striker in world football at the moment. It is hard to imagine where Tottenham Hotspur would have been this season without Kane's world-class performances.

There have been suggestions that the Spurs talisman should leave Tottenham Hotspur, as the London club are in a transitional phase right now. The 27-year old has been in phenomenal form this season. Despite Tottenham Hotspur's inconsistent performances; he has been one of the best players in the English top flight.

42 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 42 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season (26 goals, 16 assists); only Harry Kane has been involved in more goals (47) than him among all Premier League players in 2020/21. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/jz2CtPCLIA — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) April 30, 2021

This season, Kane has added creativity to his arsenal. The England international has made 31 league appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists. He is the top goalscorer and assist provider in the Premier League this season.

Harry Kane has been a prolific performer for Spurs and England, but he will need to step up to move up the pecking order in the race for the Ballon d'Or award.

