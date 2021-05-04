5 greatest Manchester United strikers of all time

One of the biggest clubs in world football, Manchester United have a rich history and pedigree in the game.

Some of the best players in the world have played for Manchester United over the years. In recent times, Manchester United have not been a consistent outfit, but there is no denying that top players still want to play for the club.

Five greatest Manchester United strikers of all time

Some incredible strikers have represented Manchester United over the years. On that note, let's have a look at the five greatest strikers to have turned up for the club.

#5 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy was a prolific striker.

One of the best strikers in the world during his prime, Ruud van Nistelrooy was a prolific forward who scored goals for fun.

The Netherlands international scored 77 goals in all competitions for PSV Eindhoven, which prompted Manchester United to spend £25.5 million in 2001 to acquire his services.

Van Nistelrooy proved to be an instant hit, scoring on his Manchester United debut against arch-rivals Liverpool in the Charity Shield.

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals for United.



Just one of those came from outside the area.



Van Nistelrooy made 219 appearances in all competitions across five seasons for Manchester United, scoring 150 goals. He won the Premier League once, also securing the Premier League Golden Boot (2002-03). He departed the club in acrimonious circumstances, though, joining La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2006.

#4 Andy Cole

Andy Cole

Andy Cole is the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, a testament to his longevity and quality at the highest level.

A product of the Arsenal academy, Cole made his name at Newcastle United. The England international scored 68 goals in 84 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle United before joining Manchester United in 1995 for a then-British record transfer fee of £7 million (£6 million + Keith Gillespie).

Cole enjoyed a very productive stint with Manchester United, with his forward partnership with Dwight Yorke key to the club's success.

Andy Cole played 275 games for the Old Trafford outfit, scoring 121 goals. He was part of the Manchester United team that won the continental treble in 1999 before departing the club in 2001 to join Blackburn Rovers.

