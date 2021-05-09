5 greatest Barcelona strikers of all time

One of the greatest clubs in the world, Barcelona, have been graced by some of the best players in the game.

Arguably the best player to have ever played the game, Lionel Messi, plays for Barcelona. Apart from him, several legends of the game have worn the famed Blaugrana jersey and won titles with the club.

Five best strikers in Barcelona's history:

Some of the best strikers in world football have played for Barcelona. On that note, let's have a look at the five greatest strikers to have played for the Blaugrana over the years.

#5 Romario

Romario played for FC Barcelona

One of the greatest players of his generation, Romario enjoyed a stellar career for both club and country.

The Brazilian striker made his name at Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, making 148 appearances in all competitions and scoring 128 goals. The Brazil international was subsequently signed by Barcelona in 1993 and became a part of Johan Cruyff's legendary team.

Há exatos 16 anos, eu entrava em campo para me despedir da Seleção Brasileira em uma partida contra a Guatemala. No dia desse jogo, eu marquei um gol no primeiro tempo e a comemoração foi cheia de emoção. pic.twitter.com/GZfP1BfLdr — Romário (@RomarioOnze) April 27, 2021

A world-class finisher, Romario was a prolific goalscorer. He has played a key role in the transforming the striker position, with his constant movement in the attacking third serving as a template for young forwards over the years.

Romario made 65 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 39 goals. He won the La Liga once before abruptly leaving the club in 1995. He represented Flamengo, Valencia and Miami FC, among other clubs, before retired in 2009.

#4 Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Barcelona.

Samuel Eto'o enjoyed a storied career, playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Eto'o began his professional career with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid, but it was at Mallorca where his performances grabbed the attention of Barcelona. The Cameroon international join the Camp Nou outfit in 2004 for £24.3 million, and the rest, as they say, is history.

130 goals in 199 games for Barcelona 🔵🔴



53 goals in 102 games for Inter ⚫🔵



Back-to-back European trebles at different clubs 🏆🏆



Prime Samuel Eto'o was something else 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/6hqMAtpeZw — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 3, 2021

A gifted, technically sound and intelligent striker, Eto'o enjoyed a prolific stint with Barcelona. He made 199 appearances in all competitions across five seasons for the club, scoring 130 goals.

Eto'o won the La Liga thrice and Champions League twice with Barcelona, including the continental treble in 2009. He joined Inter Milan that year and won the treble there too, making him the only player to win continental trebles in consecutive years with two different clubs.

The 40-year-old subsequently played for the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria and Qatar FC before retiring in 2019.

1 / 2 NEXT