Top 5 contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year award (2020-21)

The PFA Young Player of the Year is a prestigious award given to a player aged 23 or under at the start of the season for his performances throughout that campaign.

The award has been won by some of the greatest players of their generation, which includes Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard, to name a few.

Last season, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the game, was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Five players who could win the 2020-21 PFA Young Player of the Year award:

This season, there have been some spectacular performances from young players, who are already established names despite their young years. On that note, let's take a look at the top five contenders for this season's PFA Young Player of the Year award.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka before an Arsenal game

Arsenal have endured a poor campaign in 2020-21 across all competitions.

However, the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe and the form of Bukayo Saka can be counted among the few positives in an otherwise dismal season for Arsenal. Saka is undeniably a player with high potential and has often been the difference for the Gunners this season.

Thanks for the support this season. I’m grateful and thankful to the London awards for awarding me Young Player of the year 🔥🏆 @thelfaofficial #LFA21 #GodsWork🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/DTvv8RSCs6 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) April 27, 2021

The 19-year old has been a consistent presence this season for Mikel Arteta's team. The dribbling ability and creativity of Saka, who is capable of operating in various forward positions, have particularly stood out.

The England international, who can also play as a left wing-back, has made 28 Premier League appearances this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford during a Manchester United game

After a poor start to their league campaign, questions were asked about Manchester United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Red Devils are now second in the league table and in the final of the UEFA Europa League. There have been some stellar performances, with Marcus Rashford being one of their star players.

The 23-year old has been a key cog in attack for the Red Devils, with his pace and dribbling ability creating problems to opposition defences.

Marcus Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score 20+ goals in consecutive seasons since Wayne Rooney in 2010 🌟 pic.twitter.com/R3cyTulA1t — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 8, 2021

Rashford has struggled with injuries this season. But when he has been on the field, though, his impact is visible.

The England international has predominantly played as a left winger this season, although he has also been used as a striker and on the right wing as well.

The forward has made 33 league appearances this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

1 / 2 NEXT