Top 5 contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot

The La Liga title race is coming down to the wire. With two games left to play, league leaders Atletico Madrid are two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid and four clear of third-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the La Liga Golden Boot award, given to the top goalscorer in the league for a particular season, seems to be all but wrapped up. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is seven goals ahead of Karim Benzema, his nearest competitor. However, we can never completely rule out an upset. With that in mind, we go through the top-five contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot 2020/21.

#5 Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

Sevilla have been an impressive unit under the management of Julen Lopetegui and with Youssef En-Nesyri being one of their star performers this season.

En-Nesyri made his name at Leganes, making 53 appearances in all competitions and scoring 15 goals for the side. This earned the 23-year old a move to Sevilla in January 2020 for a reported £18 million fee, and he has been in fine form for the Andalusian club since his arrival.

Youssef En-Nesyri has now scored 18 goals in La Liga this season.



13 more than any other Sevilla player. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RMBM1ZQGQW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2021

The Morocco international has scored 18 goals in 36 league appearances for Sevilla, out of which only 22 have been starts. A strong finisher, En-Nesyri was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United in January this year, which ultimately did not come to pass. Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be tracking the forward as well.

#4 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Luis Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona was one of the most controversial transfers last summer.

Suarez made 283 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona and scored 198 goals, and his transfer to Atletico Madrid was not well received, with Messi publicly criticizing the move. However, the 34-year old has proved to be a good short-term signing by Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have been the beneficiaries of Suarez's form. The Uruguay international has made 30 La Liga appearances and scored 19 goals for Diego Simeone's men. While there is no denying that Suarez has slowed down, he remains an excellent goalscorer.

