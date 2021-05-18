Elegant, creative and technically gifted, the attacking midfielder has often been the most eye-catching player during a football game.

In today's day and age, with emphasis on speed, managers prefer to play with pacy wingers capable of stretching the play. This has seen the languid no.10 being used less and less by top teams across Europe.

Some of the greatest players to have played the game have been attacking midfielders, but they are currently a dying breed. Even players who made their name as a no.10 are being utilized in central midfield or on the wings.

With that being said, we look at the 5 most expensive attacking midfielders of all time.

#5 James Rodriguez (AS Monaco to Real Madrid) | €75 million

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A successful 2014 FIFA World Cup saw James Rodriguez coveted by some of the biggest clubs in the world. He ultimately joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco for a fee of €75 million.

The Colombia international enjoyed a good start to his Real Madrid career, with his creativity and technical skills standing out. However, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane as manager saw Rodriguez's minutes dwindle, and the midfielder joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal in 2017.

"James Rodriguez brought, all the time he played, quality and assists and goals. He is an important player for us. He had some problems in the past few months, he wasn’t able to consistently play. But the fact he is back is important for us."



🎙️ @MrAncelotti pre-#EVESHU pic.twitter.com/3Vdbl9eK7C — Everton (@Everton) May 16, 2021

The 29-year old made 125 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 37 goals and providing 42 assists. He currently plays for Everton, where he has enjoyed a good first season in the Premier League.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Vfl Wolfsburg to Manchester City) | €76 million

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

One of the best players in world football right now, Kevin De Bruyne has proved to be worth every penny of the €76 million Manchester City paid to Wolfsburg for his services in 2015.

Eyebrows were raised when the transfer fee was revealed, with fingers pointed at De Bruyne's Chelsea stint which had not gone according to plan. The Belgium international, however, has responded in emphatic fashion with consistent world-class performances for Manchester City.

Another One 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/1IsJ0u8yyv — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 11, 2021

A highly creative player with excellent passing and crossing ability, De Bruyne is a key cog in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The 29-year old has made 260 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 66 goals and providing 106 assists. De Bruyne recently signed a new contract with Manchester City, extending his deal until 2025.

Also Read: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi could never win the Ballon d'Or again

1 / 2 NEXT