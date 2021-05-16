The evolution of modern football has occurred in such a way that defenders are now expected to contribute to the attack.

While centre-backs are expected to be good with the ball, the onus is on full-backs to burst forward to provide a cross or make an important pass. The likes of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have increased the responsibilities of a full-back with their world-class performances.

Top 5 defenders with the most assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season

#5 Lucas Digne (Everton) | 7 assists

One of Everton's most important players, Lucas Digne, has slotted in perfectly as Leighton Baines' successor in the left-back position.

A squad player at clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, Digne joined Everton in 2018 from the La Liga giants for a fee of £18 million, and has impressed with his creativity and crossing ability. The France international has been a constant presence on the left for the Toffees and shared the Everton Player's Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign with Idrissa Gueye.

Digne has made 110 appearances in all competitions for Everton, scoring five goals and providing 20 assists. The 27-year old has been appreciated for his consistent displays.

#4 Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin) | 9 assists

Union Berlin have been one of the better teams in the Bundesliga this season, and sit 7th in the league table with a game to go.

Christopher Trimmel has been crucial to their performances this season. The 34-year old has been utilised as a right-back and a right wing-back by manager Urs Fischer, and Trimmel has not disappointed with his performances. An excellent crosser, the captain of Union Berlin has not shirked away from his duties.

Having joined Union Berlin from Rapid Wien in 2014, the Austria international has 228 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing 51 assists. It remains to be seen how Union Berlin will replace him in the long run.

