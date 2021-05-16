While goals win games, recent years have seen clubs invest heavily in midfielders as they seek to control the middle of the park.

Manchester United's acquisition of Paul Pogba for a then world-record fee arguably began the whole process of clubs spending big money on top central midfielders. It was not a surprise when Leicester City decided to spend €45 million on Youri Tielemans; the Belgian scored the goal which won them the FA Cup yesterday.

5 most expensive central midfielders in the world

#5 Naby Keita (Liverpool) | €60 million

Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Such were Naby Keita's performances for RB Leipzig that Liverpool were willing to shell out €60 million in August 2017 in order to ensure that he joined them next summer.

A strong dribbler with good passing ability and schooled at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, Keita was seen as an ideal acquisition for Jurgen Klopp. The Guinea international, however, has so far failed to impress at Liverpool having been used sparingly by Klopp.

🚨 NEW: Brighton's Yves Bissouma is still very much on their radar. Liverpool are looking to finance new arrivals with some player sales and Naby Keita could be among those made available for transfer, along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. #awlfc [@RealKevinPalmer] pic.twitter.com/bdc0U4adbe — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 12, 2021

Injuries have not helped his cause, but Keita has failed to perform when given a chance. The 26-year old is a squad player at Liverpool, and has made 76 appearances in all competitions for the club. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

#4 Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) | €60 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Having been linked with multiple top clubs, Tanguy Ndombele decided to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 for a fee of €60 million.

Ndombele had enjoyed an excellent season with Lyon the season before, with his dribbling skill standing out. The 24-year old did not enjoy the best of starts at Tottenham Hotspur, but has slowly become an important part of the first-team picture.

"If I look back at where I've come from, to be here today making my @premierleague debut is something special.



To play in this amazing stadium with some great players and score my first goal - everything was perfect."



🗨️ Tanguy Ndombele #PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ev5xwTmZcC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 10, 2019

There has been criticism aimed at his fitness levels, but Ndombele's talent is undeniable. The France international is a press-resistant midfielder with strong technical ability. These traits have become essential for the modern midfielder. The Tottenham midfielder has made 73 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

