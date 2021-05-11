5 most iconic moments in Premier League history

Arguably the biggest and most competitive league in Europe, the English Premier League has not been devoid of entertaining and controversial moments alike.

Be it quotable lines from players and managers during press conferences or surprise title wins and iconic pieces of commentary, the Premier League has never had a dull season.

Five most memorable moments in the history of the Premier League

Every Premier League season provides some moments that linger on, but some actions and moments become iconic over the years. Some of the best players and managers grace the Premier League, and the advent of social media means every action gets magnified these days.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most iconic moments in Premier League history.

#5 Eric Cantona's infamous kung-fu kick

Eric Cantona Disciplinary Hearing 1995

Eric Cantona is revered by Manchester United fans for his role in establishing the club as one of the biggest ones in the world.

The France international joined Manchester United from Leeds United in 1992 and brought creativity, goals and some much-needed swagger to the Old Trafford outfit. But Cantona was a complex, rather divisive figure who divided opinion. His most controversial moment as a Manchester United player came in 1995.

In a match against Crystal Palace, Cantona was sent off after kicking defender Richard Shaw. As the striker walked towards the tunnel, Cantona kung-fu kicked a Crystal Palace fan and followed that up by punching the man. The fan, Matthew Simmons, was allegedly abusing Cantona.

📅 Today in 1995



Eric Cantona kung-fu kicks a Crystal Palace fan after being sent off 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xPtACLOLz — Goal (@goal) January 25, 2021

This incident was not received well by footballing authorities. Cantona was banned from the game for eight months, and he had to cope with intense criticism from the football world.

However, his quote at a press conference after this incident attained legendary status.

"When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you very much."

After much deliberation, the Frenchman resumed playing for Manchester United after his ban. Nevertheless, he is regarded as a bonafide legend of the club for his exploits in the Premier League and other competitions.

#4 "I am a special one" - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was regarded as one of the best young managers in the game when he joined Chelsea from Porto in 2004.

The Portuguese had led Porto to unexpected Champions League success in the previous season, so Chelsea's new owner Roman Abramovich saw Mourinho as the ideal man to manage the club. Abramovich did not shy away from splurging money on players, and Mourinho enjoyed incredible success at the club.

On being appointed as the Chelsea manager, the young Mourinho said in his first press conference:

"Please don't call me arrogant, but I'm European champion, and I think I'm a special one."

Jose Mourinho is heading to Rome! 🇮🇹



Two weeks after his departure from Tottenham, AS Roma confirm the appointment of 'The Special One'.



He replaces Paulo Fonseca who will depart at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/zcHIQUtACU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2021

Mourinho was dubbed the 'Special One' from that moment. Various iterations of the name have spawned since then.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called himself the 'Normal One', while Mourinho declared himself to be the 'Happy One' when he became the Chelsea manager for the second time in 2013.

