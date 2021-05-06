5 youngest managers in Premier League history

Arguably the biggest domestic competition in the world, the English Premier League houses some of the best footballers and managers in the sport.

Given the finances involved, it is rare to see Premier League clubs employ an inexperienced and young manager. Some of the biggest managerial names harbor ambitions of coaching in the Premier League, and clubs usually opt for the best manager available.

However, it is not uncommon for Premier League clubs to gamble sometimes. From appointing player-managers to giving young coaches a chance, there have been many bold decisions taken by clubs in the top English division.

On that note, we look at the five youngest managers in Premier League history.

#5 Andre Villas-Boas (Chelsea) | 33 years, 301 days

Andre Villas-Boas has managed some big clubs.

After being part of Jose Mourinho's backroom staff at Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan, Andre Villas-Boas was appointed as Chelsea manager in 2011.

Villas-Boas came to Stamford Bridge on the back of an immensely successful season with Porto. The Portuguese giants won the Primeira Liga, Taca da Liga and the UEFA Europa League during Villas-Boas' sole season in charge. His success with the Portuguese club made him the ideal man for Chelsea.

Andre Villas-Boas is set to make his World Rally Championship debut at the Rally de Portugal later this month! 🏎 pic.twitter.com/ohtxy3QwfL — Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021

However, the Portuguese did not enjoy a successful spell with Chelsea. Villas-Boas did not have a good relationship with star players like Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole. The Portuguese did not last the entire season at the club. Roberto Di Matteo was appointed as the interim manager midway through the year, and under his management, Chelsea won the Champions League in the same season.

After his stint at Chelsea, Villas-Boas managed the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Shanghai SIPG and Marseille. He enjoyed a fruitful stint at Zenit Saint Petersburg, winning the league and the Russian cup. The team also qualified for the Champions League for each of Villas-Boas' seasons at the club.

#4 Gianluca Vialli (Chelsea) | 33 years, 227 days

Gianluca Vialli is currently a part of the Italy national team setup.

Gianluca Vialli enjoyed a good career as a player, representing clubs like Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea.

The Italian was appointed as Chelsea's player-manager in 1998. During his spell as manager, the Blues played some bright football, winning the League and FA Cup under Vialli's management.

Gianluca Vialli speaking to the media on the day he signed for Chelsea! ✍️#OnThisDay in 1996! pic.twitter.com/5NSUgYXj4q — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 24, 2020

Vialli was sacked after a poor start to the 2000/01 season. The former Italian international then became Watford's manager in 2001 but was sacked from his role the following year.

Since then, Vialli has not taken up any managerial roles. He has worked as a pundit and a football commentator. He is currently the delegation chief for Italy's national football team.

