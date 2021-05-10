5 most expensive centre-backs in world football

As football evolves, the demands from various positions on the field change as well. Centre-backs nowadays are not just expected to defend and hoof the ball out when under pressure. They are supposed to be elegant on the ball, capable of starting attacks as well as snuffing them out when necessary.

There has been a dearth of top-class centre-backs in the world recently, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos counted as elite centre-backs.

However, the emergence of Manchester City's Ruben Dias, as well as the likes of John Stones and Harry Maguire and young stars like Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt has been heartening to see.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most expensive centre-backs in the game at the moment.

#5 Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) | €65 million

Aymeric Laporte has not been a consistent fixture for Manchester City this season.

Aymeric Laporte was one of the best centre-backs in the league till last season but is now only the third-choice at Manchester City.

The 26-year old was signed in January 2018 from Athletic Bilbao as Manchester City looked to fortify their defence. He proved to a good signing by the club, as Laporte became a key presence in the Manchester City backline, impressing with his defensive prowess and passing ability.

Capable of playing as a left-back when needed, Laporte has not featured consistently in the league this season, making only 14 Premier League starts.

The form of Ruben Dias and John Stones has resulted in Laporte dropping to the bench, despite producing good performances whenever he has received an opportunity.

#4 Ruben Dias (Manchester City) | €68 million

Ruben Dias is one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Manchester City, who were keen to sign a centre-back last summer, were linked heavily with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

They eventually decided to snap up Ruben Dias from Benfica for €68 million, a fee that raised eyebrows. Dias had done well at Benfica, but there were doubts about his ability to replicate that form in the Premier League.

Ruben Dias: Premier League Player of the Season? 🥇



If not, then who? 👇 pic.twitter.com/UJJm8u6A8A — Goal (@goal) May 8, 2021

Nearly a season later, the Portugal international is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

His impact at Manchester City has been incredible, as the 23-year old has emerged as one of the favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

Manchester City are on the cusp of winning the Premier League and are in the final of the Champions League. If they win both competitions, Dias could be in the race for the Ballon d'Or award too.

