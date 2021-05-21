Domestic leagues across Europe are coming to an end for the season with the focus now shifting to the Euros.

There has been an incredible array of dazzling performances in the 2020/21 season. While established superstars have continued to perform at the highest level, a couple of young players have emerged who have the potential to become legends in the future.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 players in Europe this season according to ratings (2020/21).

#10 Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) | 7.58

One of the best strikers in world football, Erling Braut Haaland is already a superstar at the age of 20.

Having made his name at Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 for a fee of £18 million in one of the bargains of the decade, with Borussia Dortmund set to earn a big profit on their investment very soon.

The Norway international has made 27 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists. Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona are all heavily interested in the striker, and Haaland will be spoilt for choice if he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

#9 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) | 7.59

Jack Grealish is a sensational footballer and it is hard to imagine him playing for Aston Villa next season.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, Grealish is the club's captain and talisman. The England international is an excellent dribbler and creator and has been utilised on the left wing and as an attacking midfielder this season by Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

Grealish signed a new long-term contract last year and Aston Villa will surely demand a huge figure for their most valuable player if he leaves. The 25-year-old, who has made 25 Premier League appearances this season and scored six goals and provided 10 assists, has been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

#8 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) | 7.59

An underrated footballer, Lorenzo Insigne has been a consistent presence in the Napoli first XI for some time now.

Insigne has spent his entire playing career at Napoli, barring loan spells at Cavese, Foggia and Pescara. The 29-year-old, who can play on the left wing or as a striker, has been excellent this season and has arguably been Napoli's best player this campaign.

Insigne's current deal with Napoli expires in 2022, and it remains to be seen what he does next. The Italy international has made 34 Serie A appearances this season, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists.

