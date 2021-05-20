Premier League 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

The English Premier League is winding down for the season. Manchester City are the champions, while Manchester United are the only other team to have confirmed a top-four spot so far with just one game to go.

With Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City fighting for the remaining two spots, the final game week of the season will surely be an enthralling spectacle.

There have been some world-class performances over the course of this campaign. The Premier League has once again given us an entertaining season, with certain players at the top of their games throughout the campaign.

We look at the top 10 players in the Premier League this season, according to WhoScored.com ratings. (All ratings are out of 10).

#10 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) | 7.29

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a poor 2020/21 season, with only a handful of players performing at the highest level on a consistent basis for them.

Son Heung-min has been one such player. The South Korean international has enjoyed an excellent campaign, with his instinctive finishing and fearsome attacking partnership with Harry Kane one of the few positives for Tottenham Hotspur.

With Kane looking to leave Spurs this summer, Son might be looking to make his exit as well. The 28-year old, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a fee of £27 million, has made 36 Premier League appearances this time around, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists.

#9 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) | 7.29

Ilkay Gundogan has emerged as an unlikely source of goals for Manchester City this season and is the top goalscorer for his club in the Premier League.

An elegant, intelligent midfielder, Gundogan's quality has been undeniable for some time now. The 30-year old has had some issues with injuries, but Gundogan has been a consistent presence for Manchester City this season, with his role slightly altered by manager Pep Guardiola.

Gundogan, who was Guardiola's first signing as Manchester City boss, had scored 15 league goals during his first four seasons at the club. This season, the Germany international has made 28 league appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists. It remains to be seen whether his form in front of goal will carry on next season.

#8 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) | 7.31

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confused critics with his use of Joao Cancelo this season.

Cancelo joined Manchester City from Juventus in 2019 for a fee of £58.5 million, which included Danilo going the other way. The Portugal international did not enjoy a good first season, but has been a mainstay during the 2020/21 campaign. Guardiola has utilized him in both full-back positions and his ability on the ball has seen him tuck in and play as an auxiliary midfielder on occasions.

In many ways Cancelo makes Manchester City tick. The 26-year old, who was linked with a move away last summer, has looked undroppable. He has made 28 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

