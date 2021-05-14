5 great footballers who were rejected by clubs as youngsters

People widely regarded the footballers on this list as some of the best in the world. However, they have all been rejected by clubs in their youth days.

Despite rejections early in their careers, these footballers have made their mark in the game and are now some of the best-known athletes in the world.

Young footballers often switch academies for personal reasons or club rejections. Some talented footballers have been rejected by multiple clubs, but have overcome the setback to rise to the top.

In this article, we look at five great footballers who were rejected by clubs as youngsters.

#5 Antoine Griezmann - Lyon

Regarded as one of the best forwards in the world, Antoine Griezmann's journey to the top has been unorthodox.

Born in France, Griezmann was a boyhood Lyon supporter. The Frenchman was turned down by multiple clubs as a youngster, including Lyon. Griezmann eventually earned a trial with La Liga side Real Sociedad.

"For me, Lyon has been my club since I was a kid. I used to come to see all the Champions League matches here with my father. Seen from Spain, Lyon are a club that counts, a historic club." Griezmann on Lyon.

Griezmann rose through the Real Sociedad ranks and made 201 appearances in all competitions for the club. However, it was at Atletico Madrid where he became one of the best in the world, scoring 133 goals in 257 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old joined Barcelona in 2019 for a fee of £108 million. He has made 97 appearances in all competitions for the club so far, scoring 34 goals and winning a Copa del Rey trophy.

#4 Harry Kane - Arsenal

Without Harry Kane's consistent performances, it is difficult to imagine where Tottenham Hotspur would be this season.

Things could have played out very differently for the north London club. Kane was part of Arsenal's academy for just one season and was released in 2002. After a stint with the Watford academy, Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2004.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke about Harry Kane's exit from his team's academy:

"I didn’t know, I read it in the papers. found it quite funny, you know, and you are always a bit angry as well because I asked: ‘Why did he go?’ But at that age, boys can move here and there."

Kane has made 333 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring an astounding 219 goals. The England international is the leading goalscorer and top assist-provider in the Premier League this season.

Pundits have suggested a move away from Spurs for Harry Kane. Despite incredible performances, Harry Kane has yet to win a trophy with Tottenham. The 27-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, although it is unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur would allow their talisman to join a domestic rival.

