With domestic leagues across Europe coming to an end for the season, the attention shifts towards the highly-anticipated Euros.

There have been some excellent performances across the season by various top players and some surprising results as well. 2020/21 has seen the emergence of potentially the next great superstars, while the existing ones continue to prove their quality.

We look at the:

10 best players in the world this season (2020/21)

#10 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne was the best player in the Premier League last season, and while he has not been as influential this season there is no denying his world-class ability.

The Belgium international, who cost Manchester City an eye-watering fee of £68.4 million in 2015 from Wolfsburg, has been exceptional since his debut for the club. A highly creative player with excellent passing and crossing ability, De Bruyne has been the engine in Manchester City's midfield.

The 29-year old made 25 Premier League appearances this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. De Bruyne signed a new contract last month which will keep him at Manchester City until 2025.

#9 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

One of the most underrated players in Europe right now, Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's star player.

Having played a more subdued role during Cristiano Ronaldo's stint with Los Blancos, Benzema has run the show for Real Madrid since Ronaldo's departure. The 33-year old is a complete forward, capable of creating as well as goalscoring and the 2020/21 season has been a fine example of Benzema's qualities.

Such were his performances this season that France national team boss Didier Deschamps decided to name him in the squad for the Euros, his first call-up in over five years. The former Lyon forward made 34 La Liga appearances this season, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists.

#8 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg One

Arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League this season, Bruno Fernandes has been in stellar form for Manchester United since his arrival.

Fernandes' arrival in January 2020 from Sporting CP for a fee of £49.5 million completely transformed Manchester United. The Portugal international immediately added some much-needed drive, intensity, creativity and goals to the Manchester United midfield, and is already a firm fan favorite among the Old Trafford faithful.

Goals scored for a PL club in all competitions in a single season:



Bruno Fernandes - 28

Frank Lampard - 27

Steven Gerrard - 24

Yaya Toure - 24 pic.twitter.com/cGhBtUTBGW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 19, 2021

The 26-year old won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for his performances, his second one in a row. Fernandes enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 campaign, making 37 league appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

Also Read: 5 most valuable football squads in the world (2020/21)

1 / 3 NEXT