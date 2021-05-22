5 best teams in Premier League history

The biggest domestic league in Europe, the Premier League, has never been short of surprises or entertainment.

Some of the best players and managers in the world have graced the Premier League, producing teams of exquisite quality who went on to etch their names in the history of the competition.

There have been some incredible teams over the years who have dominated the Premier League. On that note, let's take a look at the five best teams:

#5 Liverpool (2019-20 Premier League winners)

Liverpool lifted their first Premier League title in 2019-20.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season, but there were clear signs that the team hadn't reached its peak yet.

In the 2019-20 Premier League, Liverpool romped to a historic league title, their first in three decades and first in the Premier League era. The Reds were not very active during the summer transfer window but had built a side over the years that was capable of challenging the very best.

Such was their dominance that Liverpool finished 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, finishing their Premier League campaign with a whopping tally of 99 points. They were less successful in other competitions, though, but managed to win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup that season.

Liverpool set a plethora of Premier League records during the 2019-20 season. They registered the most home wins (24), the best start to a season in Europe's top-5 leagues (26 wins and a draw in 27 games) and won the competition with a record seven games to spare while going unbeaten at home.

Mohamed Salah was the top goalscorer with 19 goals for the newest Premier League champions, while centre-back Virgil van Dijk shone in defence.

#4 Manchester United (2008-09 Premier League winners)

Manchester United won their third consecutive Premier League title in 2008-09.

Manchester United were the dominant force in the Premier League in the late 2010s, completing a three-peat in the competition in 2008-09.

Powered by the performances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson's side were relentless in the Premier League that season. Goals were spread across the team, with Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez chipping in with useful contributions up front.

Their season ended in heartbreak, though, as they lost in the Champions League final to Barcelona. Ferguson's team did win the League Cup and the Community Shield apart from the Premier League that campaign.

