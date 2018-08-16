Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:51 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Emery has some serious decisions to make

After the opening weekend loss to Manchester City, Arsenal would want to get the ball rolling in the right direction. Their second assignment isn’t any easier with them travelling to West London to face Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea.

Unai Emery sprung a surprise in his very first game as he handed a start to teenager Matteo Guendouzi. In addition to this, his choice of goalkeeper left a lot of Gooners scratching their heads.

With Arsenal short at left-back, Maitland-Niles was given the nod to start but an untimely injury now means that the Gunners have to sweat on Monreal’s fitness. The positive for them, however, is that Monreal has returned to full training and should help solve their dilemma at left-back.

After publically showing faith in veteran Petr Cech, one can expect him to start between the sticks at Chelsea. The biggest worry for Emery though would be the form of Granit Xhaka, who looked off the pace against City.

Emery is a completely different manager to Arsene Wenger and implements completely different ideas to the Frenchman. Hence, it would be interesting to see how he lines up against Chelsea in his first away game.

Through this article, we would look at 3 different ways in which the Gunners could line up and the pros and cons of each system.

#1 Play with a 4-2-3-1

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Ozil would want to influence the game more

Starting Line-up: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Guendouzi, Torreira; Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

The safest option would be to continue with the same system deployed against Manchester City. However, Emery would need to bring in different personnel if he hopes for a different outcome.

Granit Xhaka has been a regular since he was signed from Borussia Monchengladbach. Although he hasn’t hit the heights expected of him, he continued to start as the deep-lying playmaker for a lack of alternatives. On the opening weekend, Guendouzi proved that he has what it takes to be a part of Arsenal’s midfield.

On an afternoon where Xhaka was sloppy and lethargic, Guendouzi was anything but that. Gooners would hope that Guendouzi starts ahead of Xhaka.

As for Torreira, he wasn’t deemed to be match-ready after returning late from the World Cup. With a couple of weeks of full training behind him, one can expect him to start at the heart of midfield. After he came on against City, he solidified Arsenal’s midfield and gave them a creative edge as well.

The front four would be the most difficult to choose but Emery should go with Lacazette up front and Aubameyang, Ozil and Ramsey behind him.

Ramsey has played on the right before, famously when Arsenal ripped Manchester United to pieces at the Emirates. He would also track back a lot more than Ozil and provide cover to Bellerin. Aubameyang would start on the other flank and would re-ignite his sparkling partnership with Lacazette.

The most crucial role would be that of Mesut Ozil, who would start in his preferred No.10 position. After a sub-par performance last weekend, he would like to silence his critics and produce the goods for the Gunners.

