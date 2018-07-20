3 ways Barcelona can line-up in the 2018/19 season

Suarez and Messi will have to play a huge role once again

The Catalan giants won the La Liga and Copa Del Rey title last season. Ernesto Valverde predominantly played a 4-4-2 formation last season. Though it was not as flashy as a 4-3-3 they played under Pep, it was really effective and yielded good results.

The Catalan giants are playing a waiting game in the transfer market. Andres Iniesta left the club and Paulinho was loaned out to his former club, Guangzhou Evergrande. Also, Gerard Deulofeu was sold to Watford. The Blaugrana are looking to off-load Andre Gomes as well.

There are a couple of big money arrivals at the Camp Nou. Clement Lenglet arrived for a fee of € 35.9 million from Sevilla and Arthur arrived from Gremio for a fee of around € 40 million. Coutinho is expected to play a huge role in his first full season at the club.

Ousmane Dembele will look to justify his huge price tag after a disastrous 2017/18 campaign. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are expected to lead the line with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen between the sticks.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three ways Barcelona can line-up in the 2018/19 season

#1) 4 - 4 - 2

4-4-2

Ever since Ernesto Valverde arrived at the Camp Nou, 12 months ago, Barcelona’s way of playing football has changed dramatically. Unlike Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique, Valverde relies a lot on balance and defensive stability.

The Catalan giants are one of the best defensive units in Europe’s top five leagues, thanks to the approach of Valverde. However, the attacking football that we witnessed under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique has disappeared.

4-4-2 formation has been the most used one by Ernesto Valverde last season. Valverde is not expected to make major changes to his tactics for the 2018/19 season. Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic could partner in the central midfield with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele on either side.

Messi and Suarez at the top and Clement or Umtiti will partner Gerard Pique at the back. Jordi Alba will start as a left back while Nelson Semedo or Sergi Roberto will start on the right. 4-4-2 gives him enough protection at the back and allows him to control games.

