3 Ways Barcelona could lineup with Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong next season

Antoine Griezmann

We are just one month away from the official beginning of the 2019/20 season of football extravaganza, and in this slideshow, we are going to talk about Barcelona and their new signings. Recently, the Blaugrana announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of €120 million, exceeding the release clause in his contract.

Also, Barcelona completed the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in January and he joined the group this month. These are two statement signings from Ernesto Valverde after a season which didn't pan out the way every Barcelona fan expected it to.

In this slideshow though, we are going to talk tactics and formations, and suggest three ways in which Barcelona can lineup with Griezmann and Frenkie. So, without further ado, here they are:

#1 4-4-2 (Diamond)

The formation that seems to fit the profile of every player is a 4-4-2 diamond. While 4-3-3 could still be Valverde's go-to option, he has shown that he is pretty flexible when it comes to formations as Barcelona have played in a 4-4-2 many times.

In this formation, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann could lead the line in a two, while Lionel Messi could operate at the tip of the diamond in a free role. Sergio Busquets, Arthur, and Frenkie de Jong could operate in a narrow midfield three with a defensive four.

#2 4-3-3

The formation that has been Barcelona's default one for many years could be the one Valverde goes with. But this formation comes with its own drawbacks, and if Valverde wants to play both Suarez and Griezmann together, this formation cannot allow both of them to play in their preferred positions.

In the front three, Suarez could play as an out-and-out striker with Messi occupying that right-hand side and Griezmann then has to play from the left which clearly doesn't suit him. The three-man midfield could be the traditional one that Barcelona always go with. I don't really think this formation could work but football can surprise you sometimes.

#3 4-3-2-1

This is another formation Valverde could possibly go with, but there is a reason this is the last on this list as Barcelona could seriously lack width in this formation. Both Messi and Griezmann will operate from behind the striker, more as attacking midfielders rather than wingers.

In this formation, Frenkie and Arthur will have to provide width alongside Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo, while Busquets can provide a solid base alongside Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

All these are suggested formations, but what Valverde goes with will be very interesting to see.