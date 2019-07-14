×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Ways Barcelona could lineup with Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong next season

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
791   //    14 Jul 2019, 20:35 IST

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann

We are just one month away from the official beginning of the 2019/20 season of football extravaganza, and in this slideshow, we are going to talk about Barcelona and their new signings. Recently, the Blaugrana announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of €120 million, exceeding the release clause in his contract.

Also, Barcelona completed the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in January and he joined the group this month. These are two statement signings from Ernesto Valverde after a season which didn't pan out the way every Barcelona fan expected it to.

In this slideshow though, we are going to talk tactics and formations, and suggest three ways in which Barcelona can lineup with Griezmann and Frenkie. So, without further ado, here they are:

#1 4-4-2 (Diamond)

4-4-2 (Diamond)
4-4-2 (Diamond)

The formation that seems to fit the profile of every player is a 4-4-2 diamond. While 4-3-3 could still be Valverde's go-to option, he has shown that he is pretty flexible when it comes to formations as Barcelona have played in a 4-4-2 many times.

In this formation, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann could lead the line in a two, while Lionel Messi could operate at the tip of the diamond in a free role. Sergio Busquets, Arthur, and Frenkie de Jong could operate in a narrow midfield three with a defensive four.

#2 4-3-3

4-3-3
4-3-3

The formation that has been Barcelona's default one for many years could be the one Valverde goes with. But this formation comes with its own drawbacks, and if Valverde wants to play both Suarez and Griezmann together, this formation cannot allow both of them to play in their preferred positions.

In the front three, Suarez could play as an out-and-out striker with Messi occupying that right-hand side and Griezmann then has to play from the left which clearly doesn't suit him. The three-man midfield could be the traditional one that Barcelona always go with. I don't really think this formation could work but football can surprise you sometimes.

Advertisement

#3 4-3-2-1


4-3-2-1
4-3-2-1

This is another formation Valverde could possibly go with, but there is a reason this is the last on this list as Barcelona could seriously lack width in this formation. Both Messi and Griezmann will operate from behind the striker, more as attacking midfielders rather than wingers.

In this formation, Frenkie and Arthur will have to provide width alongside Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo, while Busquets can provide a solid base alongside Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

All these are suggested formations, but what Valverde goes with will be very interesting to see.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Frenkie de Jong Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Advertisement
3 ways Barcelona could lineup with Frenkie de Jong next season
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Three Ways Blaugrana could lineup if they land both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: How Barcelona could Line-Up With Griezmann, De Ligt & De Jong Next Season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong is presented at Barcelona after completing move from Ajax
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: A smiling Frenkie de Jong speaks about his move to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 reasons why Gabriel Jesus should be signed over Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Are Antoine Griezmann & De Ligt on the verge of joining Barcelona?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Frenkie de Jong reveals he wanted to move to the Emirates before Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Neymar's father denies reports he is heading to Barcelona, Valverde 'OK' to sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann and more Barcelona transfer news: 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Antoine Griezmann: Top 3 possible destinations for the departing Atletico star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us