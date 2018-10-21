×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 ways in which Barcelona can continue their winning form

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
266   //    21 Oct 2018, 22:19 IST

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Barcelona and Sevilla played out a 4-2 thrilling encounter at the Camp Nou, with the home side taking away the three points from the visitors.

It was clearly not an easy win for the Catalans, though the scoreline says otherwise. Ben Yedder and co gave a tough fight away from home, and they were able to bag 2 goals.

Coutinho was the one to open the scoring. He scored a lovely finesse goal to the top corner in just under 2 minutes, with Leo Messi being the mastermind behind the play again.

Just when you thought the starting minutes of the game couldn't get any better, Leo Messi thundered a shot to the bottom corner in the 12th minute of the game, beating Vaclik with ease and changing the scoreline to 2-0.

It was a great game between the two Spanish teams after the international break, and the club matches are just getting started.

Barcelona has tough games ahead, as they play Inter Milan on Wednesday and Real Madrid in a week.

With Leo Messi declared injured for nearly 3 weeks, there are some important things to be taken into consideration for Barcelona to keep winning their upcoming games across all competitions.

Valverde's decision making has been a point of concern for the Barca fans, and therefore, it remains to be seen how he decides to proceed. Here are the three things that Barcelona should do to remain in the winning ways.

#3 Keep starting Arthur Melo

The perfect midfielder for Barcelona in the shape of Arthur Melo
The perfect midfielder for Barcelona in the shape of Arthur Melo

Arthur has shown immense confidence and belief in his skills, and he has impressed every cule (an FC Barcelona fan) since the day he stepped out in the Camp Nou. His control, calmness and confidence are unmatched, and he is clearly here to rule.

Arthur Melo is one of the few players who deserve the starting spot more than anyone, as he has displayed consistent performances week in and week out.

The Brazilian, alongside Busquets and Rakitic, has delivered when required. Cutting passing lanes and playing wide is a few of his qualities which come extremely handy for the Catalans.

He is already being titled 'The Next Xavi' despite the fact that he has barely started 5 games for the Blaugrana, and this describes the expectations cules have from him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Arturo Vidal Ousmane Dembele Ernesto Valverde La Liga Teams
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season
RELATED STORY
4 ways Barcelona can fix their defensive woes
RELATED STORY
3 ways Barcelona can line-up in the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Girona: 3 key things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
3 Football legends who left their clubs with their heads...
RELATED STORY
4 European elite clubs who have seen a dip in their form...
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who are benefiting from Ousmane...
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways from Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19, FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC: 5 Key...
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who don't deserve to be starters anymore
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us