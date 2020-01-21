3 Ways Inter Milan can lineup with Ashley Young | Serie A 2019-20

Ashley Young has joined Inter Milan

Inter Milan recently announced the signing of Ashley Young from Manchester United in a €1.5M deal. Antonio Conte's side have been proactive in the January transfer window as they have already completed the signing of Young and are strongly linked moves with Olivier Giroud and Christian Eriksen.

The Milan team are currently second in the Serie A table with 47 points and are challenging for the Scudetto after a very long time. Now, Conte has brought in Young to add some depth in his squad and because the Englishman is a very versatile player, allowing the Italian manager to deploy him in many different positions.

Here, we are going to look at three ways in which Inter Milan can lineup with Young.

1. Right Wing-Back in a 3-5-2

Young at right wing-back

The most obvious position in which Ashley Young can deputize for Inter Milan is at the right wing-back spot, in Antonio Conte's preferred 3-5-2. It is a position he has played in before with Manchester United, which means that he could be played in this position seamlessly.

The 34-year-old is still fit as ever and he has the pace to get up and down the flank. What he needs to improve is his delivery into the box because he will have two deadly strikers to aim for. It's likely that Conte signed Young for depth in the right wing-back spot specifically.

2. Left Wing-Back in a 3-5-2

Young at left wing-back

Another position that the versatile Young can play in is the left wing-back role. The Englishman is quite adept at playing numerous positions on the wings and he has played at both left-back and right-back for Manchester United.

Hence, if Antonio Conte wishes, he can choose to deploy Young at the left wing-back spot, if Cristiano Biraghi gets injured or needs rest. Furthermore, in an attacking sense, Young prefers the left-hand side because of the fact that he used to play on the left-wing during his younger years and it allows him to cut infield.

3. Right Center-Back in a 3-5-2

Young at right centre-back

Another position that Ashley Young has played in for Manchester United is a right centre-back in a 3-man defence. If Antonio Conte needs to rest Diego Godin or if he gets injured, Young could potentially slot in at right centre-back and although he wouldn't be as good as Godin there in purely defensive terms, the Englishman can do the job for the time being.

Young's versatility will come in handy for Conte and in a 3-5-2 formation that Conte prefers, the Italian manager can play his new acquisition in many different positions. It would be interesting to see how the 34-year-old fits in at Inter Milan under the Italian tactician's tutelage.