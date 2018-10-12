×
3 ways Liverpool improved their defence for this season

Sayan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
242   //    12 Oct 2018, 00:10 IST

Liverpool seems to have found a way to make their defence formidable

After years of struggling with their defending, Liverpool seems to have found a way to make their defence formidable. They have never looked more comfortable while defending in recent years.

When Liverpool came close to winning the league under Brendan Rodgers, they conceded lots of goals throughout the season. It seemed all their hardwork was undone by their moments of clumsiness and inexperience at the back.

Jurgen Klopp tried changing things when he came, but it took time. His defeat vs Tottenham last season spoke volumes of how Liverpool still needed to secure their back line. And with just 2 goals conceded in the 8 English Premier League fixtures this season, we can safely say that they are now more secure than they have ever been in recent years.

Lets take a quick look at the factors which have made their defence rock solid.

#1 The record signings

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool a lot

Over the years, Liverpool focused on offensive players during transfer windows, but that drastically changed when Klopp came onto the scene. He craved for more stability, and it was evident when Liverpool splashed the cash on a centre back, and a goal keeper this year.

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker steadied an otherwise shaky Liverpool back four drastically. Alisson has already managed to break into the first team with his superb performances. He has 5 clean sheets already in the English Premier League, and has conceded 6 goals this season in all competitions.

Whereas Alisson solved the long standing problem with regards Liverpool's goalkeeper, Virgil van Dijk has really made an impact since arriving in January. He is the natural leader Liverpool lacked over the years. His arrival has made Liverpool's defence less error prone, and secure instead, with his composure and excellent defending.

All stats via transfermarkt

Sayan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
