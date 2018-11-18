×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 ways Manchester United can get back to the top

Anany Sachar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    18 Nov 2018, 12:59 IST

The glory days seem a millennia ago for Manchester United
The glory days seem a millennia ago for Manchester United

The glorious Manchester side currently sits 8th in the Premier League standings heading into the international break, and even though this side finished second in the league last year, they look way off from the team who defended their heart out and punished teams on the counter in typical Jose Mourinho fashion.

The problems seem to be piling up for the Red Devils, as lack of form from top players, defensive frailties, lack of cohesion in midfield are just a few of the issues currently holding the club back.

The fans of the club are quick to point out their noisy neighbours' expenditure in the market as the main reason for their drastic rise, United themselves have invested quite heavily in their squad, it's just that none of their signings has had the success or the coaching that their neighbours' have had.

Under Mourinho, United have laid out 382.5 million pounds in transfers, which is not that far behind the Citizens, who've spent 518 million on bringing in players. A lot can be said of Manchester United's dealings in comparison to their neighbors, as it is the men in blue who have brought in the better players and gotten more bang for their buck, whilst United are paying 52 million quid for the likes of Fred (no disrespect to him, but that's 10 more than City spent on Bernardo Silva).

The troubles are really piling up, and United need solutions and results fast. Here are some things they could look in to relieve them of their woes.

#1 Hiring a sporting director

Hiring a sporting director could really spice things up at Old Trafford
Hiring a sporting director could really spice things up at Old Trafford

Manchester United still do things the old-fashioned way in the sense that the club still heavily relies on the manager and Chairman/President to conduct most of the day to day's at the club, and do most, if not all, of the heavy lifting.

While most top football clubs have adopted the modern model of hiring a sporting director to make key decisions on the coaching staff and playing personnel and a full technical staff to support him. United are still stuck in the dark ages, and risk being left behind by their City rivals if they keep relying on a Chairman who makes decisions not based on football but how much revenue he can create out of them.

That model simply is a recipe for failure against teams who are much better equipped to embrace the future of football, not just advertising and branding. Various changes are needed at OT if the club wants to return to the summit of English football.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba
Anany Sachar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football and MMA enthusiast. HalaMadrid!
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
4 Manchester United Players who can decide the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will win the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1
RELATED STORY
One song for the City: Looking back at Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us