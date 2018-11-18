3 ways Manchester United can get back to the top

The glory days seem a millennia ago for Manchester United

The glorious Manchester side currently sits 8th in the Premier League standings heading into the international break, and even though this side finished second in the league last year, they look way off from the team who defended their heart out and punished teams on the counter in typical Jose Mourinho fashion.

The problems seem to be piling up for the Red Devils, as lack of form from top players, defensive frailties, lack of cohesion in midfield are just a few of the issues currently holding the club back.

The fans of the club are quick to point out their noisy neighbours' expenditure in the market as the main reason for their drastic rise, United themselves have invested quite heavily in their squad, it's just that none of their signings has had the success or the coaching that their neighbours' have had.

Under Mourinho, United have laid out 382.5 million pounds in transfers, which is not that far behind the Citizens, who've spent 518 million on bringing in players. A lot can be said of Manchester United's dealings in comparison to their neighbors, as it is the men in blue who have brought in the better players and gotten more bang for their buck, whilst United are paying 52 million quid for the likes of Fred (no disrespect to him, but that's 10 more than City spent on Bernardo Silva).

The troubles are really piling up, and United need solutions and results fast. Here are some things they could look in to relieve them of their woes.

#1 Hiring a sporting director

Hiring a sporting director could really spice things up at Old Trafford

Manchester United still do things the old-fashioned way in the sense that the club still heavily relies on the manager and Chairman/President to conduct most of the day to day's at the club, and do most, if not all, of the heavy lifting.

While most top football clubs have adopted the modern model of hiring a sporting director to make key decisions on the coaching staff and playing personnel and a full technical staff to support him. United are still stuck in the dark ages, and risk being left behind by their City rivals if they keep relying on a Chairman who makes decisions not based on football but how much revenue he can create out of them.

That model simply is a recipe for failure against teams who are much better equipped to embrace the future of football, not just advertising and branding. Various changes are needed at OT if the club wants to return to the summit of English football.

