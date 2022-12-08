3 wingers Arsenal could target in January

Arsenal are looking to sign a new winger

Arsenal enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window earlier this year, spending over €130 million on bringing reinforcements to the squad.

The Gunners' hard work in the transfer market has paid them dividends on the field. They have won 12 of their opening 14 games in the league. Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The north London outfit will look to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Manager Mikel Arteta have made signing a new winger his top priority for the winter transfer window.

On that note, let's look at three wingers Arsenal could target in the January transfer window.

#1 Mykhaylo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk winger linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk is among the most promising wingers in Europe. The 21-year-old attacker established himself among the regulars in Shakhtar's senior team at the start of last season. He has played 44 games (in all competitions) for the Ukrainian club so far, registering 12 goals and 17 assists.

Mudryk has impressed with his performances in the UEFA Champions League this season, contributing three goals and two assists in six appearances.

The Ukrainian has caught the attention with his directness and finishing skills, coupled with his ability to beat opposition defenders in 1v1 situations. As per WhoScored, he has averaged 1.5 shots, 0.8 key passes, and 3.2 dribbles per 90 in the Champions League this term.

Arsenal are interested in signing the Ukraine international, according to the Athletic. However, Shakhtar are asking for a transfer fee of close to €100 million to sell him. It remains to be seen if the Gunners are willing to spend that sort of amount to sign a relatively inexperienced player.

#2 Cody Gakpo

Gakpo has impressed with his performances at the FIFA World Cup

Cody Gakpo is currently among the most in-demand attackers in Europe. He has impressed everyone with his performances for PSV over the past few seasons.

The 23-year-old attacker won the 'Dutch Footballer of the Year' accolade last term after registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances. He has started the current season brightly as well, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 more in just 14 league appearances.

Gakpo has also impressed with his performances for the Netherlands at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He scored three goals in four appearances so far. The Dutchman won the 'Match of the Match' award for his performance in his side's World Cup group stage tie against Senegal.

As per the Athletic, Arsenal are interested in signing the talented Dutchman. However, it will take a lot of persuasion from Arteta to bring him to the Emirates Stadium given his demand in the transfer market.

#3 Leroy Sane

Arsenal are interested in signing Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal among the clubs interested to sign him.

Sane joined the Bavarians from Manchester City during the summer transfer window of 2020. He has played 108 games (in all competitions) since moving to the Allianz Arena, registering 34 goals and 33 assists.

The German international has helped the Munich-outfit win two Bundesliga titles, among other honors.

Arteta worked with Sane during his time at Manchester City and rates the player. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish manager is seriously considering bringing Sane to the Emirates Stadium.

However, only a massive bid could make Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann sell Sane as he sees the German as an important member of the squad.

