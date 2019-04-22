3 wingers who would be perfect for Arsenal

Bryan Rodrigues FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 613 // 22 Apr 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery is short on wingers at the moment and has been forced to play players out of position.

Arsenal's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace yesterday only goes to prove that Unai Emery still has a lot of work to do at the Emirates in terms of getting the team to play the way he wants but more importantly, the Spaniard needs to sign a few players. Emery was always going to need at least 3-4 transfer windows before he finally got a team he was happy with and this summer is another opportunity for him to strengthen the squad.

Emery has stated that he is targeting at least 3 new signings this summer with a center back, a replacement for Aaron Ramsey and a winger a priority. With Arsenal's defense always a problem it's no surprise to see a center back on the list, but this season Arsenal have lacked options in the wings as well.

With only Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the only two out and out wingers in the Arsenal squad at the moment, Emery has been forced to play the likes of Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the wings. This has really affected the squad in a negative way as these players aren't performing at their best because they are being played out of position.

So while signing a defender is important this summer, signing a winger or maybe 2 is equally needed. Here is a look at 3 wingers who would be perfect for Arsenal:

#3. Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has established himself as a top winger in his last 3 years at Crystal Palace.

After Wilfried Zaha's move to Manchester United ay back in 2013 failed miserably, the Ivorian moved back to Crystal Palace and its fair to say that in the last 3 years he has been performing decently. He moved back to Palace in the 2014/15 season but he didn't hit his stride until the 2016/17 season.

In the last 3 years, Zaha has made a total of 94 appearances for Palace and has scored 25 goals and assisted 24 goals. There have been rumors that Zaha is eager to leave Palace with the winger determined to play for a bigger club most likely one that is playing in the Champions League.

Arsenal have been linked with a possible move for Zaha this summer and while Palace might demand a bit more than €40 million for him, he could be worth it. And if Arsenal does win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League they could afford him.

Also, Zaha is kind of an extravagant personality and with his style of life and personality, he could gel perfectly well with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette and could transform Arsenal into the fiercest strikeforce in the Premier League.

1 / 3 NEXT