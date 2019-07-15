3 Wolverhampton Wanderers players to have in your FPL side: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout

Wolves returned the Premier League after a 6 year absence last season

After winning the Championship in 2018 as the best team in the division by a fair distance, Wolverhampton Wanderers were back in the country's top-tier after a six-year absence and it didn't take long before they made their mark in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side dazzled the Premier League with some free-flowing attacking football and developed a reputation of being giant killers, picking up some notable scalps on their way to securing Europa League football for the forthcoming season.

Wolves achieved positive results against each of top-six barring Liverpool and finished the season with 57 points, which is the highest ever tally for a newly-promoted side.

Wolves' exploits came as a blessing to Fantasy Premier League managers, as most of their players turned out to be budget options and produced points consistently over the course of the season.

The likes of Rui Patricio, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez were all popular options among FPL managers last season.

So here it is, with price changes in mind, we've picked out three players from Wolverhampton Wanderers who will look to carry on from where they left off last season.

#1 Raul Jimenez - £7.5 million

Raul Jimenez has been in scintillating form since joining Wolves

When Wolves announced the signing of Raul Jimenez from Benfica, initially on a season-long loan deal, everyone said the same thing.

"How on earth have they pulled off such a move?"

The Mexican international came with a proven pedigree at the top level, having previously been on the books of Atletico Madrid and he took next to no time to make his mark at the Molineux.

He was priced at a modest £5.5 million to start the season off and presented one of the best budget buys in the history of FPL. His tally of 181 points placed him third on the list of top point-scoring strikers last season and Jimenez also led the PPM (Points Per Million) chart for strikers by a considerable margin.

Jimenez's playing style is tailor-made for Wolves and falls well in line with Nuno's footballing philosophy. Aside from his prowess in front of goal, it was Jimenez's off the ball movement and willingness to work tirelessly for his side that stood out.

The Mexican super-star was named Wolves' Player of the Season and the club showed no hesitation to part with £30 million to make his loan move permanent, thereby making him their record signing.

After registering 13 goals and 10 assists in his debut season in England, Jimenez will look to spearhead Wolves to greater heights as they look to close the gap between themselves and the top-six.

Although his price has increased considerably, at £7.5 million Jimenez is still a fantastic option and represents good value for money.

#2 Diogo Jota - £6.5 million

Diogo Jota was involved in 17 Premier League goals last season

Diogo Jota was a revelation last season and formed a lethal partnership alongside Raul Jimenez, with the pair registering 21 Premier League goals between them.

Having also been on the books of Atletico previously, Jota was listed as a midfielder and was priced at a modest £6.5 million last season, making him a risk worth taking.

His tally of 9 goals and 8 assists for a non top-six side is a respectable return. Although Jota burst on to the scene with consistent displays since the turn of the year, his price has remained unchanged for the forthcoming season and could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

The Portuguese international has been listed as a forward this season and with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane priced heavily, Jota could prove to be a terrific differential and an alternative to Raul Jimenez as a way in to the Wolves front-line.

#3 Rui Patricio - £5 million

Rui Patricio enjoyed a terrific first season in England

Just when you thought you'd seen it all in the transfer market, Wolves were at it once again as they sent out shock-waves to the rest of the world with the capture of Portugal's European Championship winning goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

With Jorge Mendes in charge of transfer proceedings, Wolves' Portuguese revolution began taking shape and Patricio's addition seemingly completed their squad last season as they looked to have a real go at the Premier League.

Priced at a bargain £4.5 million, the Portuguese international was a household name among FPL managers and went on to amass 118 points in his debut season in the country.

For the forthcoming season. Patricio has been priced at £5 million and although it's a marginal increase from last year, the Portuguese international is worth the price after his assured performances between the sticks last season.

Matt Doherty might come as a glaring omission in this list and despite his exploits last season, but his price tag of £6 million could put off potential suitors.

Wolves boast some fantastic players and as we mentioned before and the likes of Willy Boly, Matt Doherty and Ruben Neves could all be popular among FPL managers.

With less than a month to go for the new season, which Wolves player will you be turning to for the forthcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below!