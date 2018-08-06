3 World Class center back options for Manchester United To sign

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.68K // 06 Aug 2018, 17:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

United still in search of a new defender

Last season Manchester United improved their points tally in the Premier League (81) and yet, Man City were just too far away (100). But Jose Mourinho's side was criticized about their style of football and the lack off attacking mentality.

Looking at where the mistakes happened, defense is more to blame than attack. Smalling & Jones were the most played center backs and they just weren't good enough.

Manchester United have a number of disappointing defeats out of which the UCL defeat to Sevilla hurt the most. No one expected that the Red's would lose on their home turf. Many more 1-1 draws in the EPL led to Manchester United not giving a healthy competition to the table toppers.

Jose has been asking the club to sign a new center back and we are going to look at three very good options that could help United transform their back four.

#3 Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham wants to sell

Belgian international Toby Alderweireld has had an absolutely amazing World Cup. Working in the three-man defence system with Roberto Martinez, Alderweireld has been tough to beat in defense. His tackling and interception rate was great.

At the league level though, Tottenham Hotspurs's boss Maurico Pochettino doesn't favor playing Toby. He didn't play much last season and that's a reason he wants out.

Manchester United are looking to sign the Belgian but Tottenham are testing their resolve asking for a fee of £60 million. Toby has only one year left on his contract and he will be available for less than half the price next summer.

But the interesting thing is that Tottenham would like to sell him this summer as they get more money. So a deal for a fair price is definitely negotiable.

Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. And if he joins United, he surely will be the leader figure in defense that the 'Reds' need. Jose has been testing out the 3-5-2 formation and Toby has a great experience of playing in this form, which makes him a perfect signing.

1 / 3 NEXT