3 world-class goalkeepers Chelsea should target

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session

It's quite clear that Thibaut Courtois is set to leave Chelsea this summer. The Belgian has just one year left on his contract, and The Blues are willing to sell him rather than let him go for free.

The goalkeeper was offered a new contract, but he refused to sign it. He is keen on linking up with his children in Madrid and has been pushing for a move.

Reports now suggest that Chelsea and Real Madrid are in active talks to complete the deal. €40 million to €55 million is the price being quoted right now, and it looks like the deal will be completed this week.

For Chelsea, the primary target now should be a replacement for Courtois. They cannot rely on Willy Caballero and need to sign a World Class goalkeeper that suit's Sarri's system as well.

The issue, however, for Chelsea would be that they will have to spend whatever they get from the Courtois deal and a little extra as well to land the shot-stopper they need. There are no World Class goalkeepers who will be available for cheap and now, without further ado, here's a look at three goalkeepers whom Chelsea should target:

#3 Alisson Becker

Brazil Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Alisson has been the talk of the town for nearly a year now. Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with him while a few reports of Juventus' interest in him were also circulating.

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool have made a whopping €70 million bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper. Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing a goalkeeper as well, as Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet are just not good enough.

Chelsea will now have to match the bid (at least) to have any chance of signing him. The Blues have a good relationship with AS Roma and have signed two players from the Serie A side in the last two windows.

With Real Madrid getting Courtois, their interest in Alisson will end, and it will be a bidding war between Chelsea and Liverpool that will decide the future of the goalkeeper.

The Blues will be hoping that they can secure the signing of Alisson as they are in dire need of a player of his stature.

