Premier League 2019/20: 3 young players to watch out for next season

Exciting young players who have a golden opportunity to shine in the top-flight next term

Many young talents have impressed for their respective Premier League teams this season - with Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka a prime example, emerging as one of the league's best fullbacks.

Matteo Guendouzi was a rock in Arsenal's midfield, one of the signings of the campaign - while Bournemouth's David Brooks excelled on the south Coast, scoring seven goals and assisting five more after a £15m move from Sheffield United last summer.

These youngsters are all on their way to greatness in their respective careers. With a new season set to start in mid-August, there are more opportunities for youngsters just like them to rise up and shine. So with that in mind, here's a look at three young players to watch out for in next season's top-flight.

#3 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham has shone out on-loan at Villa, helping them to promotion

Tammy Abraham joined Aston Villa on-loan from Chelsea at the start of the 18/19 campaign, helping him gain more valuable first-team experience and back in the Championship setting - where he flourished at Bristol City back in 16/17.

He has been in red-hot form again this term, as the Villains' top goalscorer with 25, just four behind leading marksman Teemu Pukki. He played an influential role in helping Dean Smith's men earn promotion back into the Premier League.

Having revealed he's ready to return to Chelsea and give his all for the team, he also refused to rule out other possibilities regarding his future - dropping the usual "never know what could happen" line when quizzed on his future after their Playoff Final win over Derby.

It will be interesting to see how things play out as the Blues face a transfer ban this summer and will be forced to make use of the vast squad depth they have, that are yet to be given a chance centre-stage. With that in mind, this could prove Tammy's golden opportunity to assert his first-team credentials back in west London.

