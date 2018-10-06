3 young talents that are destined for big things in LaLiga this season

Sevilla striker - Andre Silva

The LaLiga is well recognized as the home of some of the finest and most established superstars in the world at the moment, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Diego Costa, Luka Modric, Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale all plying their trade in the Spanish top flight.

While these incredible superstars have all maintained their impressive performances and already started running riot in the Spanish top flight this season, there is a category of young talents who have also started the campaign in electrifying form, putting up exceptional performances and showing that they are ready to reach memorable milestones in their respective careers this season.

Below, we take a look at 3 amazing youngsters who are destined for big things in the Spanish top flight in the new campaign:

#3 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has earned a brilliant start this season

Signed as a replacement for Neymar, who left to complete a world-record deal to join Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2017, French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele failed to have much impact on Barcelona during his debut season in the Catalan capital due to injury concerns.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund winger has taken his game to a different level since the beginning of the new LaLiga campaign, putting up a couple of decisive performances to help the Camp Nou giants to reach the top of the table.

Dembele has now bagged an impressive 3 goals in 7 appearances for the defending champions as they aim to make it back-to-back triumphs in the Spanish top flight this season. With such an electrifying start, only time will tell how far he would go in the division during the term.

