4 Alternative Candidates for 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot

Can Mane outscore Salah and Firmino?

The World Cup is over. The pre-season formalities are over and the new Premier League season is almost upon us. Players have returned to their clubs after a well-deserved vacation and the fans are eagerly waiting for the best league in the world to kickoff. The big clubs have splashed millions of pounds to attract some of the finest talent to England. But unlike previous years, no big-name striker has made a move to England as yet. So this time around it will be up to the usual suspects to bang in the goals and come up with the goods.

In recent years the Premier scoring charts have been dominated by the likes of Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Mo Salah. In addition to these names, the likes of Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are expected to do the bulk of the scoring for their respective teams.

Kane, who was denied a hat-trick of Golden Boots last season by Mo Salah who himself romped in 32 goals, will be desperate to get his crown back. If Aguero stays fit for the majority of the season he will also be in contention for the top prize.

Hazard and Lukaku who had brilliant World Cup campaigns with Belgium will shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for their respective teams. Aubameyang, who scored 10 goals in the second half of last season for Arsenal, will be looking to continue his goal scoring exploits under Unai Emery.

Apart from the usual suspects, the Premier League has a bunch of talented attackers who can spring a surprise and get themselves in contention for the Golden Boot.

Alexandre Lacazette

Can Lacazette hit top form?

French international Alexandre Lacazette, whom Arsenal signed from Lyon, had a respectable goal tally of 17 goals in his first season. A prolific goalscorer in France, he was not quite able to replicate his goalscoring exploits in the English League. Lacazette, however, had a blazing start to his career in England as he scored 4 goals in his first 3 home games for Arsenal.

Lacazette's goal scoring form, however, took a dip post-November as Arsenal started losing ground on the Manchester clubs. He also missed six weeks of action owing to surgery on his left knee. Lacazette's lack of form and fitness forced Wenger to sign Aubameyang from Dortmund.

Lacazette came back strong from the injury break by scoring 8 goals for his club in the last two months of the season. Some of these goals were very crucial as they helped Arsenal reach the semi-final of the Europa League.

Lacazette also had a very strong pre-season with Unai Emery preferring him over Aubameyang for the Center Forward position.

