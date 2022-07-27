4 alternatives to Frenkie de Jong for Manchester United

For most of the summer window, Manchester United have been in hot pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. But the Dutch midfielder refused to negotiate with the club and is keen on remaining at Barcelona this summer. At the moment, it seems like Manchester United have not given up on the midfielder as new head coach Erik Ten Hag is determined to sign him.

Additionally, the ‘Red Devils’ are short on quality and numbers in midfield. Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata left the club this summer for free. This leaves only Fred, Donny Van de Beek and Scott McTominay as first-team center midfield. Manchester United have completed the signing of Christian Eriksen which will boost their midfield. However, they still lack an intelligent player to aid their build-up play.

The 25-year-old De Jong excelled in that role for Ten Hag’s Ajax in their impressive 2019 Champions League campaign. He sealed a move to Barcelona that summer for 86 million euros. Why Ten Hag wants him is straight forward. He’s familiar with Ten Hag's style which means he’ll require little integration into the system, and he's a quality midfielder that can beat the press.

With the Dutchman remaining adamant against joining Manchester United, the club must find an alternative as neither Fred nor McTominay is effective in that role. They’ll be looking for a player who is excellent on the ball and has good ball progression, he must be comfortable under pressure and excellent at carrying the ball and recycling possession.

Here are four alternatives to Frenkie De jong for Manchester United:

#4. Marcelo Brozovic

Brozovic was crucial to Inter Milan's title-run

Not the name fans would have been expecting, but Brozovic has been brilliant for Inter Milan over the past few seasons. His performances may have gone under the radar, but the Croatian international was crucial to his team's title-run last season.

His 6.68 progressive passes per 90 put him in the 97th percentile. This shows how good he is at ball progression.

At 29, Brozovic is an experienced player and can realistically offer the club six years. Also, they wouldn’t have to break the bank to sign the midfielder. If the club somehow opts for him, he’ll be more than a decent signing.

#3. Leandro Paredes

Paredes may be available for United this summer

In a team surrounded by stars, Leandro Paredes’ performances have gone unnoticed. The Argentine has been instrumental for PSG in the past few seasons and he fits the profile of players like Frenkie.

His 5.46 progressive passes per 90 put him in the 85th percentile and his 5.5 progressive carries per 90 put him in the 79th percentile.

Defensively, he’s no slouch, managing 2.58 tackles per 90. The Argentine is also available with PSG keen to rebuild their squad this summer. If Paredes ends up being the alternative, he'd be a fantastic choice for Manchester United.

#2. Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is in the final year of his contract

The Belgian is in the final year of his contract and is keen on leaving Leicester City this summer. He has Premier league experience so he’ll skip the phase of adapting to the league. The Belgian has been Leicester's best midfielder over the past few seasons and will be a massive buy for Manchester United if they sign him.

Tielemans recorded 5.8 progressive passes per 90 in a Leicester side that struggled for most of last season. His defensive play can use a lot of work but the Belgian is still a decent, affordable alternative to De Jong.

#1. Ruben Neves could be a solid option for Manchester United

Neves signed from Porto in 2017.

Like Youri, Neves has a wealth of Premier League experience and will fit in perfectly at United. The Portuguese midfielder recorded 4.94 progressive passes per 90 last season in a Wolverhampton Wanderers team that’s not possession oriented.

Neves will command a reasonably high fee and will take time to adjust to the possession style of Ten Hag. But in the long run, Neves could become important to the squad. Then United will have a quality midfielder as well as a sellable asset.

Who do you think should be De Jong’s alternative?

