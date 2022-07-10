Paul Pogba takes massive wage cut as contract details after swapping Manchester United for Juventus emerge: Reports

Paul Pogba is reportedly close to rejoining Juventus. The French midfielder became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Manchester United on June 30. The midfielder is set to make a massive pay cut to secure a move to Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport via [Football Italia], Pogba will sign a three-year deal with Juventus, which will include a salary package worth £6.8 million per season plus a potential £1.7 million in performance-related bonuses.

His deal at Juventus will see him earn £160,000 per week, which is a massive drop from the £290,000 per week he was earning at Manchester United. This indicates Pogba's eagerness to return to Juventus, where he will hope to resurrect his career and his disappointing six-year stint at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba rose through the ranks at Manchester United before being promoted to the club's first-team during the 2011-12 season. After failing to become a regular starter for the club, he joined Juventus in 2012.

The midfielder evolved into one of the best players in his position during his four seasons with the Bianconeri. He scored 34 goals in 178 appearances for the club and helped them win four consecutive Scudettos and two Coppa Italias.

Manchester United re-signed Pogba for a then-world-record fee of £89.5 million in 2016 in the hope that he would be the player around whom they could build a squad for the future.

However, the Frenchman was unable to live up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford and was heavily criticized for his lack of consistency, determination and off-field antics. He scored just 39 goals in 226 appearances for the Premier League giants.

At Juventus, he will be reunited with Massimilano Allegri. The Italian was able to get the best out of the 29-year-old during their two seasons together in Turin prior to his move to United.

Manchester United struggling to sign a replacement for Juventus-bound Paul Pogba

Manchester United's lack of quality and consistency in midfield was one of the major reasons for their downfall last season. Paul Pogba was unable to reach the heights expected of him at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, his departure is likely to leave a massive hole in the Red Devils' squad. Erik ten Hag's side must sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to replace the Frenchman.

The club have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong over the last couple of months. The Dutchman evolved into one of the most promising young talents in Europe under the guidance of Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

De Jong joined Barcelona in 2019 for €75 million and has been a regular starter for the club over the last three seasons. The Catalan giants are, however, in a dire financial situation and will therefore be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year-old has rejected the chance to join Manchester United as he is keen to stay at Camp Nou. The Red Devils could thus be forced to drop their interest in the midfielder and look at alternative targets.

