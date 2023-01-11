Premier League leaders Arsenal are arguably one of the surprise packages of the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been able to transform his relatively young Gunners side into one of the most exciting teams in Europe. They are also in contention to win what will be a historic Premier League title as they sit five points clear at the top of the table.

The north London club's dominance in all competitions this season can be attributed to impressive performances from a handful of their first-team players.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four Arsenal players who have registered the most goal contributions this season.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli - 10

Martinelli has been a joy to watch this season

The Brazilian forward is currently one of the hottest young players in the Premier League, going by his performances for the Gunners this season.

Gabriel Martinelli has cemented the left-wing-forward position and has continually been a threat to opposing defenders due to his lightning pace and dribbling ability.

He has also added a much-needed end product to his game this season. This has seen him score a total of seven goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli @gabimartinelli Progression. Thank you to the away fans travelling on a Monday night Progression. Thank you to the away fans travelling on a Monday night 👏 https://t.co/AZ4OPi8kL2

The 21-year-old winger has also provided a further three assists which puts his overall goal contribution for Arsenal at 10.

#3 Gabriel Jesus - 11

Jeusus joined the Gunners from Manchester City

The Brazilian striker has made a huge impact on Arsenal's performances this season following his move from fellow Premier League side Manchester City.

The Gunners splashed the sum of £45 million to secure Gabriel Jesus' services from City, thus making him their top summer addition.

The Brazilian striker is currently among Arsenal's top goals and assists contributors this season. He has so far registered a combined total of five goals and six assists in 20 games in all competitions.

Jesus has five goals and assists each in the Premier League in 14 appearances and also provided one assist in the Europa League.

#2 Martin Ødegaard - 12

Ødegaard is Arsenal's captain

Another in-form Gunners player this season is club captain Martin Ødegaard, who has been pivotal to their impressive 2022-23 football campaign.

The Norwegian has been a creative force for Arteta's team in midfield and is amongst the highest goal contributors for the club.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The highest of compliments for Martin Odegaard 🤩 The highest of compliments for Martin Odegaard 🤩 https://t.co/9hBjxng8bg

Ødegaard has registered a combined total of seven goals and five assists in 22 games in all competitions. All of his 12 goal contributions have come in the Premier League after 16 appearances.

#1 Bukayo Saka - 13

Saka has the most goal contributions for Arsenal this season

The English winger has picked up from where he left last season as he continues to prove his quality in attack for the Gunners.

He finished the 2021-22 football campaign with 19 goal contributions after registering 12 goals and seven assists in 43 games in all competitions.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No player has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal before the age of 21 than Bukayo Saka No player has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal before the age of 21 than Bukayo Saka 🌟 https://t.co/UG3z4qVkPz

Bukayo Saka has already provided the most goal contributions for the Gunners this season, with 13 in total. He has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 24 games.

Six of his goals have all come in the Premier League. He is also the club's highest assist provider in the league, with six assists to his credit.

