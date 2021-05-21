4 Arsenal players who were unfairly treated by Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are enduring their worst season in recent memory, as they find themselves on the brink of missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of their former manager, Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals. That dealt a massive blow to Arsenal’s hopes of Champions League qualification, as the North Londoners currently occupy ninth place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners are out of the race for the Europa League next season, and their best chance of a European appearance is through the newly introduced Europa Conference League.

Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at the Emirates has not gone to plan, with frequent rumours of fallout with players in the squad. On that note, let's take a look at four Arsenal players who have been unfairly treated by Mikel Arteta.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli

Teenage sensation Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal’s hero against Crystal Palace, scoring an injury-time winner to secure three crucial points.

Gabriel Martinelli is one of the Premier League’s brightest young prospects but has found minutes on the pitch tough to come by this season. The Brazilian has made 21 appearances for Arsenal this season,12 of which have been from the bench.

Martinelli has managed only two goals and an assist in his limited opportunities, as Arteta has been hesitant to present game time to the youngster. While the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been given several opportunities, Martinelli has not found sufficient playing time to showcase his prowess.

Moreover, the Brazilian’s horrific leg injury ruled him out for the first half of the season.

While it’s understandable to ease a 19-year-old into Premier League football, Arsenal’s senior players in the forward line have severely misfired this season.

So the Gunners could have profited from more game time to Martinelli, something that was apparent in their penultimate Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

#3 William Saliba

William Saliba

William Saliba’s was signed by Arsenal for £27 million in the 2019 summer transfer window, the player was hailed as the Gunners' solution to their defensive frailties.

However, Arsenal's defensive issues continued this season, and one of Arteta’s major criticism was sending William Saliba out on loan in the 2021 winter transfer window. The 20-year old has been supremely impressive for Ligue 1 outfit, Nice - notching up 16 Ligue 1 appearances.

Since his move to the French Riviera, Saliba has missed only two matches and was named Nice’s Player of the Month in his debut month. As in the case of Martinelli, Arteta’s hesitance to provide starting minutes to youngsters in an underperforming Arsenal team may force these young players to look for game time elsewhere.

The France U20 international has recorded a 66.7% tackle success rate, along with 44 tackles and interceptions in the Ligue 1 this season, something Arsenal could have profited from this season.

