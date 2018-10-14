×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Arsenal players who could leave next summer

Christian Cooke
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
592   //    14 Oct 2018, 21:27 IST

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal have enjoyed a bright start to life under Unai Emery, but next summer could see the new manager suffer a mass exodus of experienced and indispensable talent, not for the lack of trying to keep the squad together.

The Gunners have expiring contracts for a number of their players and little has been done to cement their future at the Emirates. They also have some unhappy players who may be considering a change of scenery after many years of service.

Emery will be left with a decision on who to sign as a replacement in January or June. Here are four Arsenal players who could leave next summer as a result.

#4 Petr Cech

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Despite being Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, Petr Cech’s time at the Emirates could be coming to an end. The former Chelsea stopper is out of contract in the summer and may not be offered a renewal given his advancing age and the face Emery has Bernd Leno waiting in the wings to succeed him.

Arsenal also have the likes of David Ospina to return from his loan spell at Napoli and Emi Martinez to provide back-up, so Cech’s eventual departure from the club wouldn’t be too harmful. He’s nevertheless been a fantastic servant, making 124 appearances in three years but all good things have to come to an end.

Cech will likely see the season out as the first-choice for Emery, but Leno's signing in the summer was clearly to replace the soon-to-be-37-year-old man, be that this season or next. Arsenal don't trust Martinez or Ospina to step up and claim the No.1 jersey anytime soon, but Leno's debut season as an apprentice should stand him in good stead for the full-time job in 2019/20.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil Unai Emery
Christian Cooke
CONTRIBUTOR
Award-winning sports journalist. Written for Huffington Post, London 24, Independent, Telegraph, MSN Sport, ITV Football and more.
3 players who could leave Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
4 players that could leave Arsenal in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal Players Who Could Leave Before The Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal players who could leave by the end of this week
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal players who will probably leave this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us