4 Arsenal players who could leave next summer

Christian Cooke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 592 // 14 Oct 2018, 21:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal have enjoyed a bright start to life under Unai Emery, but next summer could see the new manager suffer a mass exodus of experienced and indispensable talent, not for the lack of trying to keep the squad together.

The Gunners have expiring contracts for a number of their players and little has been done to cement their future at the Emirates. They also have some unhappy players who may be considering a change of scenery after many years of service.

Emery will be left with a decision on who to sign as a replacement in January or June. Here are four Arsenal players who could leave next summer as a result.

#4 Petr Cech

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Despite being Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, Petr Cech’s time at the Emirates could be coming to an end. The former Chelsea stopper is out of contract in the summer and may not be offered a renewal given his advancing age and the face Emery has Bernd Leno waiting in the wings to succeed him.

Arsenal also have the likes of David Ospina to return from his loan spell at Napoli and Emi Martinez to provide back-up, so Cech’s eventual departure from the club wouldn’t be too harmful. He’s nevertheless been a fantastic servant, making 124 appearances in three years but all good things have to come to an end.

Cech will likely see the season out as the first-choice for Emery, but Leno's signing in the summer was clearly to replace the soon-to-be-37-year-old man, be that this season or next. Arsenal don't trust Martinez or Ospina to step up and claim the No.1 jersey anytime soon, but Leno's debut season as an apprentice should stand him in good stead for the full-time job in 2019/20.

1 / 4 NEXT