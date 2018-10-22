4 former Ballon d'Or winners name their favourites for this year's award

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 866 // 22 Oct 2018, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can someone break the Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or?

Since France Football released its shortlist of nominees for the Ballon d'Or award, our screens have been rife with predictions as to who could win this year's prestigious accolade. Will someone finally break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly this time around? Will Messi or Ronaldo grab a record sixth Ballon d'Or?

The list of nominees consists a handful of top players including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

Here, we take a look at this year's award contenders handpicked by four former Ballon d'Or winners:

#1 Kaka

Parma v AC Milan

Kaka has recently named two players who he thinks will likely take this year's Ballon d'Or award home.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or recipient has snubbed five-time award winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in favour of FIFA Men's Player of the Year Luka Modric and France's World Cup star Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport about who would win the award, the Brazilian legend said, "Modric has had some impressive results, winning the Champions League and being able to play the World Cup final. He is the man who creates the show and commands the game."

He added, "Mbappé is very strong and has a whole career ahead of him. Let the future be yours."

#2 Ronaldinho

UEFA Match for Solidarity

The Brazilian legend's pick for the Ballon d'Or is strange.

Ronaldinho, who won the 2006 award after he claiming the Champions League title with Barcelona, believes that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could win the accolade, but on one condition.

Speaking to Canal Football Club, the former Barcelona man said, "He [Pogba] can win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt."

"He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere, he can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking."

"He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position, he can make history."

However, Ronaldinho added that in order to achieve the feat, Pogba needs to be more mindful of Mourinho's advice.

"He knows the substitutes' bench, like me at Paris Saint-Germain with [former coach Luis] Fernandez. It is not the same, when Mourinho tells you that you're on the bench you have to respect that, the other guy, a little less."

"I think Paul really has a lot to learn from Mourinho, who is one of the best coaches in the world. A coach who has won so many titles should be respected. In my case, it was the opposite."

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

1 / 3 NEXT