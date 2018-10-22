×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 former Ballon d'Or winners name their favourites for this year's award

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
866   //    22 Oct 2018, 13:12 IST

Can someone break the Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or?
Can someone break the Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or?

Since France Football released its shortlist of nominees for the Ballon d'Or award, our screens have been rife with predictions as to who could win this year's prestigious accolade. Will someone finally break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly this time around? Will Messi or Ronaldo grab a record sixth Ballon d'Or?

The list of nominees consists a handful of top players including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.  

Here, we take a look at this year's award contenders handpicked by four former Ballon d'Or winners:

#1 Kaka

Parma v AC Milan
Parma v AC Milan

Kaka has recently named two players who he thinks will likely take this year's Ballon d'Or award home.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or recipient has snubbed five-time award winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in favour of FIFA Men's Player of the Year Luka Modric and France's World Cup star Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport about who would win the award, the Brazilian legend said, "Modric has had some impressive results, winning the Champions League and being able to play the World Cup final. He is the man who creates the show and commands the game."

He added, "Mbappé is very strong and has a whole career ahead of him. Let the future be yours."

#2 Ronaldinho

UEFA Match for Solidarity
UEFA Match for Solidarity

The Brazilian legend's pick for the Ballon d'Or is strange. 

Ronaldinho, who won the 2006 award after he claiming the Champions League title with Barcelona, believes that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could win the accolade, but on one condition.

Speaking to Canal Football Club, the former Barcelona man said, "He [Pogba] can win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt."

"He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere, he can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking."

"He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position, he can make history." 

However, Ronaldinho added that in order to achieve the feat, Pogba needs to be more mindful of Mourinho's advice.

"He knows the substitutes' bench, like me at Paris Saint-Germain with [former coach Luis] Fernandez. It is not the same, when Mourinho tells you that you're on the bench you have to respect that, the other guy, a little less."

"I think Paul really has a lot to learn from Mourinho, who is one of the best coaches in the world. A coach who has won so many titles should be respected. In my case, it was the opposite."


Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Kaka Ronaldinho Ballon d'Or Football Top 5/Top 10
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 Famous players who you didn't know rejected a move to...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: The top 5 Contenders from the Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Frenchmen to play in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
6 Most valuable players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 star players who became successful after their flop...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us