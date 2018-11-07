×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 Barcelona players who benefited from Lionel Messi's injury layoff

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
746   //    07 Nov 2018, 12:40 IST

Barcelona superstars - Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho, and Luis Suarez
Barcelona superstars - Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho, and Luis Suarez

For the first time in many months, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi suffered an injury setback. The Argentine was as usual at his incredible best during a crucial LaLiga fixture against Sevilla on Matchday 9, helping Barcelona take an early 2-0 lead, only to injure his arm via a terrible fall in the 25th minute of the game.

After conducting tests on the fractured arm, Barcelona later revealed that the playmaker would miss 3 weeks of action due to the setback. This was a huge blow to the Catalan giants who had just entered into a run of difficult and decisive matches, and they couldn't have wished anything other than fitness for their mercurial forward.

However, it didn't come out all bad for the Catalan giants, as the absence of the Argentine afforded other stars the opportunity to step up.

With Lionel Messi out, a number of Barcelona players benefited immensely, standing up at crucial moments, earning the freedom to move forward, and impressing in their respective roles so much that the absence of the playmaker was barely felt at the Camp Nou.

Below we take a look at 4 of these players.

#4 Sergi Roberto

The Spaniard impressed moving forward in Messi's absence
The Spaniard impressed moving forward in Messi's absence

Spanish international Sergi Roberto is one of the few Barcelona players who stepped up while Lionel Messi was ruled out of action, and it was such a great experience for the Catalans to witness their own product (La Masia) taking up a more active role in the team during crucial moments.

With the Argentine out injured, Roberto made the right flank his own, fetching the ball from deep and moving it forward into the offensive zones. He was often moved from the right-back position into more offensive roles, typically featuring as both a midfielder and a right winger during El Clasico - a match in which he contributed 2 incredible assists.

The Spaniard has been at an incredible level for the past few weeks, and there is no doubt he could become more influential in the Catalan capital if these types of opportunities continue to come his way.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
FC Barcelona: Top 5 performers in Lionel Messi's absence
RELATED STORY
5 players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Pichichi...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's absence might be a blessing in disguise...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Players who may score more goals than...
RELATED STORY
3 players who must step up for Barcelona after Messi's...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have...
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi returns to training with...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
5 players who made their mark as a teenager at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov LEV REA 01:30 AM Levante vs Real Sociedad
10 Nov REA EIB 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Eibar
10 Nov GET VAL 08:45 PM Getafe vs Valencia
10 Nov ATL ATH 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club
11 Nov GIR LEG 01:15 AM Girona vs Leganés
11 Nov DEP HUE 04:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Huesca
11 Nov BAR REA 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Real Betis
11 Nov RAY VIL 11:00 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal
11 Nov SEV ESP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Espanyol
12 Nov CEL REA 01:15 AM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us