4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
628   //    09 Oct 2018, 11:20 IST

Barcelona superstar - Ousmane Dembele

For the first time in many years, FC Barcelona's squad finally looks alive - with plenty of incredible talent representing the LaLiga champions in their starting line-up and most importantly, on the bench.

This has introduced an intense competition for places in the starting XI, as these fantastic superstars continue to fight for the chance to break into, or maintain their places in the first team - forcing the manager Ernesto Valverde to adopt a rotation policy in order to make opportunities available to his players.

But despite his efforts, Valverde is yet to get a perfect rotation system for his team, as some of these players haven't gotten adequate opportunities to prove their incredible abilities, while some who have gotten in deserve more for their amazing displays for La Blaugrana so far.

Therefore, we take a look at 4 amazing Barcelona superstars who deserve to be granted more time privileges this season.

#4 Malcom

The Brazilian was signed from Lyon in the summer, and he impressed during pre-season

Barcelona went head-to-head with Serie A giants Roma when they hijacked a move for former Olympique Lyon winger Malcom this summer, and the 21-year-old impressed against the Italian outfit when the two sides met in the International Champions Cup recently - scoring a fantastic goal, as well as putting up decent displays in other pre-season games.

A couple of spectacular performances during the off-season got Barcelona fans craving to watch their newly signed starlet in action during the new term, but the Brazilian has found it difficult to find opportunities at the Nou Camp - he has yet to start any match for the LaLiga champions, and has recorded just 25 minutes on the pitch so far in the campaign.

Malcom is a highly talented winger with immense pace, incredible link-up, and unbelievable dribbling skills. The attacker is one of the most promising youngsters on the planet at the moment, just as we saw during the pre-season, and Barcelona must give him enough playing time in order to help him reach his full potential.

