4 Barcelona youth players who can become superstars

Barca U19 celebrate their UYL triumph

Often recognised as the outstanding cradle for youth development, Barcelona's La Masia has produced countless world class players over the years.

They boast an extensive resume comprising of players like Leo Messi, Gerard Pique, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Pedro and almost 100 other world class players currently dominating in leagues all around the globe.

Time and again, La Masia has proven its worth by delivering incredible players whenever the first team comes calling.

Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola were the men who unlocked the complete potential of La Masia

After being on the sidelines for a couple of years, it seems like the once fabled academy could be again called upon by Ernesto Valverde to deliver a list of players for the future of the club.

Some of the biggest names on that list would be those of the Barça players who recently won the UEFA Youth League 2017-18, after defeating Chelsea in the final.

A lot of La Masia graduates have made it big at their home club, while a greater number have been shipped off to other clubs. Maybe now is the time for the kids to shine where they truly belong. Let's look at some talented starlets who can be world beaters in the future.

#1 - Abel Ruiz

Abel Ruiz was one of the breakthrough stars of the 2017 U17 World Cup in India

The Barcelona forward scored 6 goals in the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India last year, finishing as the joint second top scorer, and winning the bronze boot.

Scoring in all of Spain's knockout matches except the final, four of his six goals were scored in the knockout stages of the competition. He also hammered the last nail in the coffin during the final of the UEFA Youth League against Chelsea at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Picked up from the Valencia youth team at the tender age of 12, Ruiz still has a bit of his former club in him. A direct player and a deadly finisher, Ruiz stands at nearly 6 feet tall - this is where he gets his physicality from.

A lethal striker, Abel Ruiz is one of those less technical players who come out of the Barcelona academy.

Instead of technique, Ruiz's forte lies in his predatory instinct and hunger for goals. Sharing a resemblance to a certain Luis Suarez, Ruiz can prove to be that 'different' player Barcelona is looking for.

