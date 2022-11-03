4 best Chelsea players during the UEFA Champions League group stage this season

Chelsea secured their passage into the knockout stages of this season's UEFA Champions League competition, while also topping their group.

The Blues were able to turn around their fortunes following a disappointing start, which saw them pick up one point from their opening two games. Notably, the West London club were bottom of Group E after losing to Dinamo Zagreb and drawing at home to RB Salzburg.

However, a change in management which saw the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and the appointment of Graham Potter did the magic for Chelsea. The Blues topped their group with 13 points out of a possible 18, while winning four out of six group stage games.

A couple of players did put in an outstanding performance for the Blues during those fixtures. As such, this article will look at four of them.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League this season

The Gabonese striker was one of the key players for Potter's team during the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (403) played the second-most minutes by any Chelsea player in the competition, while starting all six games for the Blues.

He also had a total of three goal contributions during the group stages, scoring two goals and providing one assist for his team.

#3 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling against Dinamo Zagreb: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Another player who impressed during the UEFA Champions League group stages for the Blues was English winger Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old forward (460) played the most minutes for Chelsea in the competition, while also starting all six games for the Blues.

Sterling was an integral part of the team, as he was used in various positions such as left-wing-forward, right-wing-forward and also as a wing-back.

He scored the Blues' opening goal of the competition against RB Salzburg at home, while ending the group stages with two goals and one assist.

#2 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa has kept two clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League this season

Chelsea's positive turnaround in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season wouldn't be complete without Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard's resurgence in goal was crucial in helping the Blues navigate their way from the bottom to the top of group E after six games.

He was able to make a string of impressive saves, notably against RB Salzburg away from home, while keeping back-to-back clean sheets against AC Milan.

#1 Mason Mount

Chelsea FC v Dinamo Zagreb: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The English midfielder has consistently been a key member of the Chelsea side ever since he broke into the senior team in 2019.

Such has seen him always deliver on the biggest stages for the Blues, especially in the UEFA Champions League competition. Mason Mount has maintained his form once again and played a key role in helping Potter's team seal the top spot in Group E.

Mason Mount @masonmount_10 Big effort from the whole team, perfect way to end the group stage! Big effort from the whole team, perfect way to end the group stage! https://t.co/RAX3hkQJuT

He registered a total of two assists for the Blues in six group stage games. Mount also won two Player of the match awards against AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb respectively, the most by any Blues player this season.

