4 best creative midfielders in the Premier League currently (January 2023)

The Premier League has produced some of the most talented creative midfield players in football over the years.

Some of these include the likes of Cesc Fabregas, David Silva, Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil, and Santi Cazorla.

Having creative midfielders is a huge bonus for every team. They help in unlocking the most stubborn of defensive lines and creating chances for their teammates.

The ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign isn't short of such players and as such, this article will take a look at the four most-creative midfielders currently.

#4 Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

Silva is a creative genius for Manchester City

Very few players in the Premier League can rival Portugal and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva in terms of all-round technique.

The midfielder has continued to be one of the league's best midfielders since securing a €50 million move from AS Monaco to Manchester City in 2017.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Pep Guardiola on what role Bernardo Silva has within the Manchester City team 🗣 "He is a key player."Pep Guardiola on what role Bernardo Silva has within the Manchester City team 🗣 "He is a key player." 🔑Pep Guardiola on what role Bernardo Silva has within the Manchester City team https://t.co/vvAGlp6b8c

While Silva is very much known for his high work rate and versatility, the Portugal international also possesses incredible creative ability.

The Portuguese midfielder has so far registered the second-most assists for Pep Guardiola's team this season, behind Kevin de Bruyne, who has nine assists. Silva is also joint-fourth on the assists chart in the league, with five to his credit.

#3 Martin Odegaard

Odegaard won the Premier League December player of the month award

The Arsenal captain has gradually matured into one of the Premier League's finest creative midfielders, judging by his performances this season.

Martin Odegaard has been a crucial member of Mikel Arteta's young Gunners team who have been on fire in the league.

The Spanish tactician has been able to refine Odegaard into a Mesut Ozil-Esque type of player due to his vision and passing ability.

He has registered the most goal contributions by any Arsenal player in the league this season after scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

SPORTbible @sportbible Martin Ødegaard has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 🥇 Martin Ødegaard has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 🥇 https://t.co/fu4YbCYFgW

Odegaard is also joint-fourth on the assists chart in the league this season, with five to his credit. He was also crowned the league's Player of the Month of December.

#2 Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has been impressive for Manchester United

The Denmark international is arguably one of the best-performing summer signings in the Premier League this season. He joined Manchester United after the expiration of his contract at Brentford.

Christian Eriksen has made an immediate impact on the Red Devils team as they are currently in contention for four titles.

One aspect of Eriksen's game that has stood out in the ongoing 2022-23 league campaign is his creativity. The Danish midfielder currently boasts of the most assists provided by any Red Devils player in all competitions (eight).

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Christian Eriksen has the second-most assists of any player in the Premier League this season. (6) Christian Eriksen has the second-most assists of any player in the Premier League this season. (6) 🎯 https://t.co/1i8k72vMLo

He also currently has the second-most assists in the league (6), just behind Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne (9).

#1 Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City

De Bruyne has the most assists in the Premier League this season

The Belgium international continues to showcase his class and prove his worth as one of the best midfielders in the world.

De Bruyne is known for his impeccable vision of the ball and such has seen him record a handful of assists throughout his career.

In terms of creativity, very few players can rival the Manchester City star in the Premier League. The midfielder currently leads the assists chart in the league with nine to his credit.

De Bruyne also has 14 assists in total across all competitions, which makes him the highest assist provider for Guardiola's team.

Poll : 0 votes